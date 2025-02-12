Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has addressed the Manor Solomon terrace chant which has been sung at home and away fixtures this season.

The Whites' on-loan winger has become something of a fan favourite since arriving into the starting lineup on a regular basis. Solomon has scored seven goals and added a further seven assists during his season-long stint from parent club Tottenham Hotspur as Leeds bid to make a return to the Premier League in 2025.

United have previously condemned the lyrics of a chant which references the Israeli international 'hating' Palestine. Israel have been in conflict with Hamas since October 2023, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives, while Solomon has previously shared pro-Israel views on social media.

"Discriminatory language or chanting is not acceptable and supporters could be breaking the law," a Leeds United spokesperson told the YEP earlier this season.

"The club condemns this behaviour and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination abuse of all kinds.

“Tough measures and sanctions are in place across all English football leagues to tackle illegal behaviours within football grounds, and this involves but is not limited to, discriminatory behaviour and tragedy chanting.”

At the Whites' most recent Supporters Advisory Board (SAB) meeting, chief executive Kinnear was asked about the chant. According to the SAB minutes, Kinnear said: "[The] club pick players to represent Leeds United on ability."

Per the minutes: "The police do not class this chant as a hate crime, but AK [Angus Kinnear] outlines procedure for reporting of the chant, which has been condemned by the club. The club relies on people to report things via the matchday incident text number or to nearest steward, in order to be able to take swift action. Without CCTV/video evidence it can make it difficult to prove."

During the meeting, a club representative referenced a different Solomon chant that Leeds hope 'will help eradicate the previous one'.