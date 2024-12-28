Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have reaffirmed the club's 'zero tolerance' policy towards tragedy chanting and discriminatory behaviour after a viral clip surfaced on Boxing Day, the content of which appeared to take place within the Whites' away end at Stoke City.

The club have reminded supporters discriminatory chanting could be deemed illegal by authorities after a song referencing Israeli international winger Manor Solomon and the State of Palestine was sung by section of Leeds' travelling support at the Bet365 Stadium.

A Leeds United spokesperson told the YEP: “Discriminatory language or chanting is not acceptable and supporters could be breaking the law. The club condemns this behaviour and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination abuse of all kinds.

“Tough measures and sanctions are in place across all English football leagues to tackle illegal behaviours within football grounds, and this involves but is not limited to, discriminatory behaviour and tragedy chanting.”

Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has claimed tens of thousands of lives, many of which civilians, since last October, during what is the most recent resurgence of violence between Israel's Defence Force (IDF) and Hamas, described by the UK government as a terror organisation.

The Crown Prosecution Service has previously suggested fans found guilty of tragedy chanting or discriminatory behaviour could be stopped from attending matches, in addition to other restrictions such as limiting supporters' access to certain areas, or being permitted entry to pubs, on matchdays.

A new set of rules adopted by the Football Association around tragedy chanting, described by the governing body as a 'vile form of abuse', states those committing such acts could be banned from stadiums and arrested.

Initially, the chant in question gained notorety after a video was shared online depicting a handful of non-descript supporters singing at a pub. However, on Boxing Day, the song was audible during the match as well as in clips from within the stadium concourse which surfaced following Leeds' 2-0 win.

Leeds and Manchester United released a joint statement condemning tragedy chants by both sets of supporters following a Premier League fixture between the two in 2023. The FA have previously punished clubs issuing fines, misconduct charges and requiring clubs to take corrective action to address offensive songs, which Leeds may be subject to pending a possible investigation.

The YEP has approached the Football Association and anti-discrimination campaigners KickItOut for comment.