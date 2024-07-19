Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke’s side continue their pre-season preparations.

Leeds United have just three weeks until they welcome Portsmouth to Elland Road for the start of the 2024/25 season - and plenty to do between now and then. Daniel Farke’s side face Harrogate Town in a pre-season friendly on Friday evening before jetting off to Germany for their summer training camp. Valencia will be in West Yorkshire on August 3 and the following week will kickstart another long and gruelling Championship promotion push.

Farke will expect to be challenging for a top-two spot again and while he works on building the fitness of his current crop, the German will be looking at those above to get transfer business done in good time. Those in charge at Elland Road have spent much of the summer finalising the many exits, but work is well underway with plans to add to current recruits Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding the club.

Skipp blow

Leeds have been linked with interest in Oliver Skipp this summer but reports now suggest a move to Elland Road - or anywhere else, for that matter - is unlikely. Sky Sports claim that Tottenham have every intention of keeping Skipp on board amid interest from the Championship and Premier League, thanks in part to his homegrown status.

Skipp came through the academy at Tottenham and has spent all but one of his 16 years with the club - a loan spell at Norwich City saw him work under Farke during the Canaries’ title-winning 2020/21 campaign - meaning he is one of the minimum eight homegrown players in their 25-man squad. There is a reluctance to lose the 23-year-old on that basis, coupled with the fact he has proven a useful squad player under Ange Postecoglou.

Leeds are thought to hold an interest in Skipp and are expected to be in the market for midfield reinforcements, following Glen Kamara’s £8million move to Stade Rennais. But a move for the England under-21 international currently looks unlikely.

Hume price-tag

Another name linked with Leeds this summer is Trai Hume but the versatile defender will not come cheap, with reports claiming Sunderland have slapped a £10m price-tag on him. The Belfast Telegraph reports that there is no intention to sell Hume and so those in charge at the Stadium of Light will not come to the table until that value is met.

The Black Cats are thought to have rejected a £7m bid from Turkey earlier this week but expect interest from elsewhere to develop into bids. They will also have to pay 30 per cent of any profit to Hume’s previous club, Linfield, and so will demand a higher fee to ensure a significant profit is made if the 22-year-old moves on.

Leeds were one of several clubs to be linked with interest in Hume earlier this summer, with the Northern Ireland international also on the radars of Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Leicester and Napoli. The Whites seem to have moved on for now, having seen two bids in the region of £4m for Jayden Bogle rejected by Sheffield United, who want closer to £7m for the 23-year-old.