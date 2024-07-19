Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Joe Rodon returned to Leeds United earlier this summer and has since welcomed two more faces through the door.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Rodon insists fellow summer arrival and namesake Joe Rothwell has already had an impact on the Leeds United squad’s training levels.

Rothwell has been in the building for a little over one week, having joined on loan from Bournemouth for the 2024/25 season last Thursday evening. The 29-year-old was only linked with a move to Leeds earlier that day and the speed with which matters developed is evidence that 49ers Enterprises are moving in relative silence when it comes to transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 300 senior appearances to his name and the experience of helping Southampton win promotion last season, Rothwell is exactly the kind of older head manager Daniel Farke longed for as Leeds fell short in the previous campaign. The midfielder’s on-pitch attitude will be valued but his presence at Thorp Arch could prove decisive in driving day-to-day standards - something the former Blackburn Rovers man has wasted no time in acting on.

“Joe settled in very nicely, you can tell he's a top player,” Rodon told BBC West Yorkshire Sport. “He lifts the level in training, everyone can see that, and I'm sure he'll be a great addition to the squad. He has only been here a few days. I think he adds that extra thrust in midfield, a player who can go both ways, very good in build-up and gets the team playing. That's what we want to do, we want to keep possession and dominate the ball so Joe will be a great addition to that.”

Leeds fans could soon get a first look at Rothwell, with the midfielder in line to feature in some respect during this evening’s pre-season trip to Harrogate Town - particularly given Glen Kamara has left for Stade Rennais. Farke is expected to use the majority of senior players available to him, although there will also be space for the most promising academy talents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This early in the summer, it could be that Farke opts for two separate line-ups, with each set of players enjoying 45 minutes of football. Supporters could see Charlie Crew involved again after he scored in a 3-0 behind-closed-doors win against Lincoln City earlier this week, with the 17-year-old set for a potential breakthrough campaign in West Yorkshire.

Following this evening’s meeting at the Exercise Stadium, Leeds will head off to Germany for a pre-season training camp in which they will face some local teams before returning to West Yorkshire for the visit of Valencia to Eland Road on August 3. Fitness is beginning to build among the squad and Rodon believes he and his teammates will be in great condition for the opening-weekend visit of Portsmouth in just over three week’s time.

“I don't think anyone enjoys pre-season to be honest with you,” the defender joked. “To be fair, the boys are working really hard and the staff have worked as well. I think we're on a good path to be in brilliant condition ready for a brutal season ahead. Everyone has worked really hard and we’re in a good place right now. We’re looking forward to going away this week and working harder.”