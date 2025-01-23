Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United wingers Daniel James and Manor Solomon continued to ward off stiff competition and their manager defied expectation in the win over Norwich City.

Both James and Solomon were on the scoresheet and they set up one another’s goals too. The end product from the flanks this season has been vital for Leeds and even if Farke wanted to rotate a bit more in wide positions, James and Solomon are making that harder and harder to do.

Here’s the YEP take on a 2-0 victory at Elland Road.

Good day: Daniel Farke. The performance might not have been a sparkling one but he recorded yet another important win over his former club and his introduction of Junior Firpo felt pivotal to Leeds taking things by the scruff of the neck. Farke's record at Leeds is excellent, and it should be given some of the talent he has had at his disposal, but the way he has turned Elland Road into a fortress has been the bedrock of two promotion bids. There was also the small matter of the starting XI and his defying expectations. Fans and pundits alike expected changes, Farke went unchanged and won yet again.

Good day: Junior Firpo. Welcome back, señor. The left-back added an important dimension to the Leeds attack with his ability to go down the line and use his left foot. Earlier in the game Sam Byram had been forced to turn inside or go backwards but Firpo was able to get past players, get crosses in and take Leeds deeper into the Norwich final third. Farke has a big decision to make at left-back on Monday night.

Good day: Jayden Bogle. He didn’t stop running all night and what he did with the ball was excellent. Norwich City really struggled to handle the Leeds right flank.

Good day: Manor Solomon and Daniel James. Given the talent on the bench waiting in the wings, so to speak, the starting pair know they have to keep performing and producing end product. A goal and an assist from each man was the perfect way to reinforce their importance to the starting line-up.

Bad day: Willy Gnonto. His performance wasn't bad but when Solomon and James are adding goals and assists, and Largie Ramazani is shining in cameos in the way he did against Wednesday and Norwich, Gnonto really has to answer with something special of his own.

Bad day: Norwich City fans. They travelled to Yorkshire on Saturday and saw their team play appallingly in a 2-0 defeat by Sheffield United. They went home and travelled back to Yorkshire on Wednesday and saw their team do next to nothing in the second half in a 2-0 defeat by Leeds United. It's a long way to Norwich when your team isn't very good. And the stadium announcement of their 900-odd attendance number rubbed salt in the wounds a little. Many in the ground enjoyed that but away days are an expensive business and two long ones in the space of a few days is commitment.

Off camera moments

Gretar Steinsson, who left his Leeds United role to move into a similar position with the wider 49ers Enterprises network, arriving at Elland Road shortly before the squad did. The Icelandic former footballer has continued to be a regular at Leeds games, home and away, and Daniel Farke revealed he was at Thorp Arch last week too.

Manor Solomon calling Jayden Bogle over in the warm-up's possession game and giving him the benefit of some wisdom. Bogle nodded and indicated he understood the point, copying Solomon's hand signal for what he wanted done with the ball.

Ethan Ampadu giving Ao Tanaka an encouraging thumbs up as the Japan international reacted with frustration after passing the ball out of play in the warm-up.

Alex Cairns waiting patiently on halfway for Tanaka to finish his individual shooting routine after the warm-up was complete, so he could accompany the midfielder back to the dressing room.

Farke furiously complaining about elements of his team's performance in the minutes after the opener. Joel Piroe's quick free-kick, which sailed straight out of play, left him particularly unamused. That was nothing compared with his response on the half hour mark when Joe Rothwell chose the wrong pass, played it poorly and let Norwich off the hook on the edge of their box after Leeds had finally pressed them into an error.

Joe Rodon remonstrating with his Wales team-mate Daniel James for giving the ball away and forcing the Whites into some urgent defending.

Verbals between the technical areas after Tanaka escaped a second yellow in the second half. Farke was unhappy with the fourth official, who got it from both sides.

The two benches making up at full-time with lots of hugs and smiles, while Joe Rothwell had a long chat with fellow ex-Bournemouth man Emiliano Marcondes