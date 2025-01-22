Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Norwich City as two 5s given and substitute hits joint-top score

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 21:52 BST

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on Leeds United players’ performances during this evening’s 2-0 win over Norwich City.

The Canaries were shot down at Elland Road on Wednesday night as Leeds made it 12 wins from their last 13 on home turf.

Goals from Manor Solomon - inside the opening seconds - and Dan James made the difference as Daniel Farke’s preferred wide pairing justified their continued selection ahead of Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani, both of whom came off the bench.

Meanwhile, Junior Firpo added dynamism from left-back as a second half substitute replacing Sam Byram.

Here are the ratings.

No saves of note but a couple of good punches and catches under pressure.

1. Illan Meslier: 7/10

| Getty Images

A menace on the right. Drove Leeds forward, provided some lovely passes, linked up well with his winger and got shots away.

2. Jayden Bogle: 8/10

| Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Bailed out his partner with a great recovery run in the first half. Passed it well. Defended solidly.

3. Joe Rodon: 8/10

| Getty Images

Not perfect but very steady. A couple of giveaways aside he passed it well and mopped up when he had to.

4. Ethan Ampadu: 7/10

| Getty Images

Unable to contribute much in an offensive sense and at times struggled to contain Norwich on his flank. Had to take a yellow.

5. Sam Byram: 6/10

| Getty Images

Some of the good stuff and a bit of the careless stuff. What he did with the ball was good, his two yellow-card worthy fouls were not. Luckily he got away with the second.

6. Ao Tanaka: 7/10

| Danny Lawson/PA Wire

