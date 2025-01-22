The Canaries were shot down at Elland Road on Wednesday night as Leeds made it 12 wins from their last 13 on home turf.
Goals from Manor Solomon - inside the opening seconds - and Dan James made the difference as Daniel Farke’s preferred wide pairing justified their continued selection ahead of Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani, both of whom came off the bench.
Meanwhile, Junior Firpo added dynamism from left-back as a second half substitute replacing Sam Byram.
1. Illan Meslier: 7/10
No saves of note but a couple of good punches and catches under pressure. | Getty Images
2. Jayden Bogle: 8/10
A menace on the right. Drove Leeds forward, provided some lovely passes, linked up well with his winger and got shots away. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3. Joe Rodon: 8/10
Bailed out his partner with a great recovery run in the first half. Passed it well. Defended solidly. | Getty Images
4. Ethan Ampadu: 7/10
Not perfect but very steady. A couple of giveaways aside he passed it well and mopped up when he had to. | Getty Images
5. Sam Byram: 6/10
Unable to contribute much in an offensive sense and at times struggled to contain Norwich on his flank. Had to take a yellow. | Getty Images
6. Ao Tanaka: 7/10
Some of the good stuff and a bit of the careless stuff. What he did with the ball was good, his two yellow-card worthy fouls were not. Luckily he got away with the second. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.