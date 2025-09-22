Leeds United fans will have a keener eye than usual on this evening’s Ballon d’Or ceremony with former Elland Road star Raphinha among the favourites. The Brazilian has gone up a level since leaving the Whites for Barcelona back in 2022 and over the past 12 months has been in the form of his life.

Raphinha registered a quite incredible 34 goals and 22 assists in 57 games across all competitions last season, playing a central role in Barcelona’s league and cup double as well as their progression to the Champions League semi-finals. So far this campaign, the 28-year-old has three goals and two assists in six appearances.

Competition to be named the world’s best player is understandably high, however, with Champions League-winning Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele the frontrunner. Raphinha’s 18-year-old Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal is also widely fancied, as is Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

After months of deliberation and voting, the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris this evening, with awards being handed out from 8pm UK time. And ahead of the occasion, here is how BetVictor fancy ex-Leeds favourite Raphinha to claim the big one.

Who is favourite to win the Ballon d'Or in 2025?

Ousmane Dembele - Paris Saint-Germain - 1/6 The clear favourite to win the award, the French forward won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Champions League last season with Paris Saint-Germain, adding the Super Cup to his honours list in August. He has odds of 1/6 to win the Ballon d'Or award.

Lamine Yamal - Barcelona - 4/1 The teenage superstar is a big favourite to win the award, with odds as short as 4/1. Just 18-years-old, he'd be the youngest winner of the award in its history.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 16/1 The Egyptian wizard continues to get better with age, playing a pivotal role as Liverpool stormed to the English Premier League title. Will he add the Ballon d'Or to his list of honours? His odds come in at 16/1.

Raphinha - Barcelona - 16/1 The ex-English Premier League star was pivtoal as Barcelona won La Liga last year, and made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League. His odds are priced at 16/1.