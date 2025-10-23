Where Leeds United sit in European attendance table vs Sunderland, West Ham and rivals

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 18:00 BST

How Leeds United’s Elland Road attendance compares to some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Leeds United are well known for creating a fervent atmosphere at home games at the famed Elland Road. Many teams know they are in for a hard day’s work when they arrive in Yorkshire to face a side who are always backed by their loyal fanbase, who are determined to turn their home ground into a fortress to help their side survive on their return to the Premier League.

Leeds under Daniel Farke have started their top-flight campaign respectably, picking up eight points in eight games so far, backed by a good home record, with a win on the opening weekend against Everton and two draws against Newcastle United and high-flying Bournemouth.

They will want to continue this positive momentum and push themselves up the table and further away from relegation, as they sit three points off Nottingham Forest in 18th place.

But how does Elland Road compare with other major European sides in terms of average home attendance this season? Find out in the list below.

Average attendance: 81,365

1. Signal Iduna Park - Borussia Dortmund

Average attendance: 81,365 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 75,000

2. Allianz Arena - Bayern Munich

Average attendance: 75,000 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 73,965

3. Old Trafford - Manchester United

Average attendance: 73,965 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance: 72,458

4. San Siro - AC Milan

Average attendance: 72,458 Photo: Marco Luzzani

Average attendance: 72,447

5. Bernabeu - Real Madrid

Average attendance: 72,447 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 70,683

6. San Siro - Inter

Average attendance: 70,683 | Getty Images

