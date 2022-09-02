Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After losing to Barnsley on Sunday, the Whites quickly returned to winning ways with an emphatic 4-0 league victory against Stockport County on Wednesday night.

Brown’s first-half brace and a headed goal by Laura Bartup sent United into the interval with a 3-0 lead, before Maisie Ellis added a fourth in the second half.

The win takes Leeds up to fourth in the Division One North table, where they sit three points behind league leaders Barnsley.

United manager Rick Passmoor pinpointed the need to do better in the final third in his remarks after the Reds defeat.

Brown revealed that a conversation with team-mates ahead of kick-off helped to create more chances against County.

“We were upset about the result on Sunday, and we knew we had to put in a good performance tonight,” Brown told LUTV.

Leeds United attacker Abbie Brown on the ball during the season opener against Hull City.

“I think from the defence, midfield, and attack, we did well – we pretty much put the game to bed by half time and obviously just had to defend out lead from there on.

“The forwards talked before the game and we just changed our mindset a little bit - we went in feeling confident, no pressure and just played our game.

“Me and Maisie [Ellis] swapped wings as well - I usually play left wing so I felt a bit more comfortable.

“We just played with freedom, and I think that it was more our mindset and then the goals just came after that.”

Last season's top scorer, Laura Bartup, bagged her first goal of the season against Stockport.

Passmoor’s side are yet to concede a goal at Tadcaster Albion, the Whites’ home ground, as the hosts earned a second successive home win against County.

In the 2021/2022 season, United’s unbeaten home run lasted seven games until December and formed the foundation of their early promotion charge.

After thrashing Stockport, Brown explained what makes the difference.

“Last season, we did really well at home – we know this is our ground, we have all our fans who come,” said Brown, who scored ten goals last term.

Fans take in the action at Tadcaster Albion, Leeds United Women's home ground.

"It’s a nice big pitch, we enjoy it, and we can play our football.