Teenage Leeds forward Willy Gnonto faces a prolonged audition of sorts during his first couple of weeks as a United player.

After Jesse Marsch deemed the Italy attacker ‘not ready’ for Premier League football a matter of weeks before his eventual, expedited arrival, the 18-year-old has once again been called up to Roberto Mancini’s senior Azzurri squad, posing questions over which classification the ex-FC Zürich forward falls into.

Following Gnonto’s Elland Road bow in the Under-21s' 6-2 win over Southampton last weekend, the youngsters’ head coach Michael Skubala stated a decision was yet to be taken on where the Italy international fits into the framework at Leeds.

Deadline day signing Willy Gnonto dribbles with the ball during his Elland Road Under-21s debut (Pic: Steve Riding)

"I think it's early days. I think it's really early days,” Skubala said.

"I think for us to get Willy in the building and start working out and see what we can develop – you've seen what he can do in possession.

"That takes time and as we see more, as Jesse sees more, then Jesse makes those decisions, really.”

Gnonto has spent just under three weeks as a Leeds player, but is said to be integrating well at Thorp Arch.

Skubala stated all interactions had been positive so far, and Gnonto’s strong grasp of English had helped his coalescence at Leeds.

“His English is good, which you know, when you come from abroad, sometimes that takes a bit of time, but his English is very good.

"He's a very intelligent young man. He's obviously played at a really top, top level internationally,” Skubala said of Gnonto.

Over the next two weeks, Gnonto will return to the continent where he will join up with Italy’s squad at their training base in Coverciano.

This is likely to delay the passing of Marsch’s stress test, although positive performances in Italy’s UEFA Nations’ League fixtures against England and Hungary could accelerate Gnonto’s path to first-team consideration.