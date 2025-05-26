Leeds United may well be hoping to face a depleted Premier League outfit on the opening day of the 2025/26 season.

Following the conclusion to 2024/25's Premier League campaign, excitement and anticipation amongst Leeds fans continues to build ahead of the new season. All 20 teams are confirmed for next year's competition as Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland join the top flight, whilst Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton bow out for at least a year.

In previous seasons, Leeds have begun with trips to Liverpool and Manchester United, whilst also hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day during their most recent Premier League campaign.

Fixtures are not due to be released until June 16, however, Leeds fans may have an eye on one team in particular they might like to face before anyone else.

Aston Villa were denied UEFA Champions League football on Sunday afternoon, eventually beaten 2-0 by Man United at Old Trafford in controversial circumstances.

The game was a tale of two goalkeepers as Emiliano Martinez saw red during the first half for bodychecking Man United forward Rasmus Hojlund who had seized upon Matty Cash's short backpass and appeared clean through on goal.

With the score still poised at 0-0 in the second half, opposite number Altay Bayindir was robbed inside the penalty area by Morgan Rogers when it seemed he had collected the ball within his grasp. Rogers spun and finished into the unguarded net, although, the referee's whistle had already blown for a foul on the Man United stopper. Replays showed the home side were fortunate to have benefited from the official's early decision, which was supported following a VAR review.

Nevertheless, World Cup-winning 'keeper Martinez will be suspended for the opening fixture of next season due to his red card at Old Trafford. The highly-regarded Villa Park No. 1 will be forced to sit out whoever Unai Emery's side face on the weekend of August 16, casting doubt on who will wear the gloves in just under three months.

Back-up goalkeeper Robin Olsen conceded twice off the bench last weekend in what could prove to be his final appearance for the club as the 35-year-old's contract expires in a few weeks. Meanwhile, Martinez's own future remains the subject of much debate.

The ramifications of Villa's defeat on the final day is the club now miss out on Champions League football next season and the estimated £80 million participating clubs earn in additional revenue for taking part.

The Midlands side may be forced into player sales this summer due to their financial situation and a sizeable wage bill which, prior to the sale of Jhon Duran in January, accounted for almost the club's entire revenue.

A depleted Villans outfit with no first-choice goalkeeper to pick on the opening day, as well as a possible hangover from the disappointment of losing out on the Champions League right at the last, could prove the best case scenario for newly-promoted teams hoping to get an early three points on the board.

Who else is suspended for Matchday 1 next season?

Premier League champions Liverpool will also be without Ryan Gravenberch for the first game of next season after he was sent off against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson will similarly serve the final match of a three-game suspension on 2025/26's opening day after he was sent off at St James' Park during the Blues' recent 1-0 defeat by Newcastle.

In reality, though, there are no easy fixtures in the Premier League, evidenced by each of the last six newly-promoted sides heading straight back to the Championship after a solitary season. Whoever Leeds get on the opening day will most likely have a more experienced, better-equipped squad than the Whites, who have spent the past two seasons in the Championship, losing key players such as the likes of Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

That said, fine margins decide games at the highest level and Leeds will take every bit of help they can get when it comes to accumulating points in the top flight. If that means getting the rub of the green by facing a stronger side on paper - but one that's also lacking momentum and key players - they are opportunities the club mustn't pass up.