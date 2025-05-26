An ex-Leeds coach has provided his thoughts on Leeds United’s summer transfer activity.

Ex-Whites assistant Gus Poyet has declared a Leeds United summer transfer must.

Poyet’s former side are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions at a time when the last six teams promoted from the second tier have all gone back down.

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has already stated that the Whites will spend every penny available in the bid to stay up but Poyet says Leeds must recruit smartly and ultimately find “something special” in order to stay up.

The ex-Whites assistant also used Burnley’s “awful” attempts to survive the 2022-23 campaign as he declared the need to change styles of play.

Speaking to Flashscore, Poyet said of the gap between the Championship and the Premier League: “It’s a big gap in every department… physical, technical, mental.

“Burnley tried to play the same way in the Premier League and were awful. It’s not about money, it’s about recruiting smartly.

“Surviving in the Premier League means you recruit very well. Not spending money, Fulham spent 100 million and went down. You need something special.”