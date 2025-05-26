"Awful" - Former Leeds United coach declares Whites transfer must in Premier League survival bid with example

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 26th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 06:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An ex-Leeds coach has provided his thoughts on Leeds United’s summer transfer activity.

Ex-Whites assistant Gus Poyet has declared a Leeds United summer transfer must.

Poyet’s former side are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions at a time when the last six teams promoted from the second tier have all gone back down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has already stated that the Whites will spend every penny available in the bid to stay up but Poyet says Leeds must recruit smartly and ultimately find “something special” in order to stay up.

The ex-Whites assistant also used Burnley’s “awful” attempts to survive the 2022-23 campaign as he declared the need to change styles of play.

Speaking to Flashscore, Poyet said of the gap between the Championship and the Premier League: “It’s a big gap in every department… physical, technical, mental.

“Burnley tried to play the same way in the Premier League and were awful. It’s not about money, it’s about recruiting smartly.

“Surviving in the Premier League means you recruit very well. Not spending money, Fulham spent 100 million and went down. You need something special.”

Related topics:Premier LeagueChampionshipFulhamBurnleyParaag Marathe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice