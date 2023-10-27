Leeds United v Huddersfield Town injury news as 4 out and 3 doubts

Leeds United are now gearing up for a Yorkshire derby after coming up short last time out. Daniel Farke 's men were defeated by Stoke City on Wednesday night, and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites have been in good form overall, but they will need to step up their game if they want to compete with the top two, and Huddersfield might be the right team to play at the right time, given they are in 21st place and coming off the back of a 4-0 home defeat to Cardiff City. As the Yorkshire derby approaches, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both clubs.