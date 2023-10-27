Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v Huddersfield Town injury news as 4 out and 3 doubts

All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and Huddersfield Town ahead of Saturday's derby clash at Elland Road.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 27th Oct 2023, 18:28 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 18:34 BST

Leeds United are now gearing up for a Yorkshire derby after coming up short last time out. Daniel Farke's men were defeated by Stoke City on Wednesday night, and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites have been in good form overall, but they will need to step up their game if they want to compete with the top two, and Huddersfield might be the right team to play at the right time, given they are in 21st place and coming off the back of a 4-0 home defeat to Cardiff City. As the Yorkshire derby approaches, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both clubs.

An update from Darren Moore read: “Jack’s had that protective boot on as a precaution. He’s had a kick and a bit of swelling, but it’s protective more than anything.” Asked if he’s available, Moore added: “I’ve not selected the team yet but I see what you mean - yeah.”

1. Jack Rudoni - Fit

Turton is out until the middle of next month with a knee injury.

2. Ollie Turton - Out

Kasamu is a doubt with a hamstring injury, due to return soon.

3. David Kasumu - Doubt

Jones is out until next month with a hamstring injury.

4. Patrick Jones - Out

Ward will be out until December with an Achilles injury.

5. Danny Ward - Out

Farke has said: “It’s not a big problem. He has been struggling with this shoulder injury for a few weeks. Before each training session and game he has to strap it. It lasts a while before you don’t feel it. He’s ready for the game, not a big problem. I don’t think he’s doubtful tomorrow."

6. Crysencio Summerville - Fit

