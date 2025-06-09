Leeds United fans will need to get used to being beaten on transfers by more established Premier League clubs.

Already this summer, Leeds have been linked with a legion of players as the club are known to be keen on recruiting for next season in the Premier League.

One such name that has arisen in recent days is that of Igor Paixao of Feyenoord. The Brazilian winger registered some impressive numbers in the Dutch top flight and UEFA Champions League last term, scoring 18 and assisting a further 19 across all competitions.

It was suggested the player could be available for £34 million which would represent a large chunk of Leeds' budget but unlike the past two seasons, is not outside the realms of possibility.

The Times have since reported Premier League title challengers Arsenal are keen on the player, therefore even if Leeds' interest in the left-winger was genuine, they could do little to compete with the financial and sporting package on offer at the Emirates' Stadium.

Should the Gunners put forward a proposal to the 24-year-old and his current employers, there would, theoretically, be little Leeds could do to persuade Paixao to begin his Premier League career at Elland Road instead, aside from a greater likelihood of regular game-time. Even in North London, Paixao stands a real chance of nailing down a place in Mikel Arteta's team with the left-hand side of Arsenal's attack not as highly-regarded as the right side where Bukayo Saka plays.

Leeds supporters responded positively to news of Paixao's supposed interest in a Premier League move, although their faint hopes of landing the Brazilian appear to have dwindled further with The Times' revelation.

Leeds miss out on GK Kelleher

It follows Caoimhin Keller's early-window move to Brentford, who are able to offer the Irish international goalkeeper regular football at an established Premier League club, as opposed to one which has only recently returned to the top flight and are among the favourites to be relegated in 2025/26.

It is the harsh reality of the situation Leeds currently find themselves in; no longer are they a big fish in a small pond, therefore getting beaten to high-quality, high-profile players is likely to be more of the norm, at least until they too have been able to establish themselves as a top flight stalwart once again.