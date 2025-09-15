German international midfielder Anton Stach has delivered his verdict on a Leeds United setback.

Anton Stach has delivered six-word Leeds United verdict and vow on Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Fulham.

Stach, a £17m summer signing from Hoffenheim, continued his run of playing every minute of every Premier League game since joining in Saturday’s clash at Craven Cottage from which his side looked destined to take a point.

Midfielder quickly looking ahead

Leeds, though, who were minutes away from leaving London with a goalless draw, ultimately suffered a 1-0 defeat as Gabriel Gudmundsson’s 94th-minute own goal gave Marco Silva’s hosts all three points.

Stach admitted the defeat was tough to take but quickly looked ahead with the vow to “keep pushing” on the side’s Premier League return.

Taking to his Instagram story, Stach shared a photograph of the team’s pre-match huddle together with the words: “Tough loss, but we keep pushing.”