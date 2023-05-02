Leeds United's eye watering price at Man City and staggering Erling Haaland view against Whites

Relegation-threatened Leeds fell to a fourth loss from their last five games in Sunday’s clash at Bournemouth which ended in a 4-1 defeat and the Whites now face three of the division’s top six in their final four games.

First up comes Saturday’s trip to league leaders and long-odds on title favourites City who are no bigger than 2-11 to beat Leeds who can be backed at an eye-watering 18-1 to leave the Etihad with all three points.

Even the draw is on offer at 8-1 and City’s Leeds-born striker phenomenon Haaland is an incredible 4-11 to score at any time, 7-4 to net first and only 5-1 to bag a hat-trick. That means the bookies think that the Norwegian is at least three times more likely to bag a treble than any sort of win for the Whites.

OMINOUS VIEW: About the prospects of not just Erling Haaland, left, but also Manchester City team mate Julian Alvarez, right, in Saturday's Premier League visit of Leeds United to the Emirates. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Even the possibility of a hat-trick for City’s second striker Julian Alvarez is rated more likely than a Leeds victory as Alvarez is 14s to bag a treble, 6-5 as any any time scorer and 23-5 to net first. City have the first 11 players in the first scorer market before Whites striker Rodrigo appears at 14s, followed by Patrick Bamford at 16s.