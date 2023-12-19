Leeds United star Jack Harrison has made over 200 Leeds United appearances but may have had his allegiances swayed while out on loan.

Jack Harrison's mum.

Leeds United supporters may have been given a hint about the future of winger Jack Harrison in a viral video of his jubilant mother celebrating the Everton win over Burnley in the Premier League last weekend.

The 27-year-old winger is on loan at the Toffees and Sean Dyche's men have found a rich vein of form in recent weeks, responding to a controversial 10-point deduction from the Premier League with four wins on the bounce since the start of December. Everton now sit 16th in the top-flight table, seven points clear of the drop zone and the club would have risen into the top half if not for the financial punishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison, who is on loan at Goodison Park until the end of the season, has appeared in every Premier League match since recovering from a hip injury in September, picking up a goal and four assists. The mood around Everton is on the up and that certainly seemed to be the case as Toffees stars made their way over to a raucous away end at Turf Moor following their 2-0 win over Dyche's former side on Saturday.

One person celebrating the Everton win with gusto was none other than the mother of Harrison, who screamed her son's name in a viral video that has circulated online and garnered millions of views. Harrison makes his way over to his mum Debbie and the two share an emotional hug, before gifting his shirt to a young Everton fan.

Jack Harrison has become a key part of Sean Dyche's Everton side (Image: Getty Images)

Life at Everton has clearly won over Harrison and his family but the star, who has 206 appearances for Leeds United, is contracted at Elland Road until May 2024 and would be able to leave on a free transfer if no further deal is agreed with the Yorkshire side. Having registered 34 goals and 32 assists for the Whites, many fans will no doubt hope that Harrison will return to the club, especially if Daniel Farke does achieve promotion back to the Premier League.