The TV simulcast of Leeds United against Sheffield Wednesday has done nothing to dull the appetite of both sets of fans when it comes to tickets.

Elland Road will play host to a first-versus-10th Championship clash and a Yorkshire derby as the Owls make the short trip up the M1 for a game that will be shown live by both Sky Sports and ITV1. It will be the first free-to-air Championship game in a new deal between the two broadcasters.

But the move has not deterred the Wednesday fanbase from wanting to catch it live and in person. The Owls have confirmed that their allocation of 2,916 for the derby has been sold out. Leeds United's 36,000-plus average attendance figure at Elland Road meant it was always likely but the club have confirmed that Sunday's fixture will indeed be another complete sell out.

Wednesday will be hoping to distract themselves from this week's off-field melodrama. Club owner Dejphon Chansiri appeared at a fan forum and claimed he and manager Danny Röhl had not spoken since December but the onus was on the German to approach him about transfers this month. “He needs to speak to me,” Chansiri said. “I do not go to speak to him. If he does not talk to me then how can I know what he wants? I said from the beginning that if he does not talk to me, that must mean he does not need anything. If he needs anything, he needs to come to me and tell me. I said before, I do not go to him and say ‘Please, please’, it makes no sense. I back every coach. I back every coach. What’s wrong? I don’t know.

“I am happy to talk with him, if he wants to talk with me. I am the boss, right? An employee comes to talk with me. It’s not like I go to employers and say ‘Hey, you want to spend some money?’”