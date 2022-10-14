Leeds United head into the weekend aiming to rediscover their winning touch after slumping a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace last Sunday.

Securing all three points this time out might be easier said than done, however, with the Whites set to host an Arsenal side who have lost just one game all season. The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League with 24 points from their first nine fixtures.

But before then, there still an abundance of Leeds-related transfer news to consider and sift through. Check out Friday evening’s round-up here...

King ‘not ready’ for Premier League

Reported Leeds United target Leon King is “not ready” for the rigours of the Premier League yet, according to pundit Ally McCoist.

The Rangers teenager has been linked with a potential move to Elland Road in recent days, despite Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst denying that there has been any contact over a possible transfer. Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been credited with interest in the defender.

But speaking on talkSPORT in the aftermath of the Gers’ 7-1 Champions League defeat to Liverpool on Wednesdsay evening, McCoist expressed his optimism for King’s career, but also doled out a significant amount of realism on where the youngster is currently at in his progression.

The popular Scot said: “He’s got a chance, he’s definitely got a chance. There’s already talk of one or two clubs in England who are looking at him. I’m not sure he’s ready for that yet, to be honest with you, but he’s definitely got a chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raphinha struggling due to ‘favouritism’

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha left the club to join Barcelona over the summer, but is struggling to have the desired impact for his new team due to a combination of “anxiety” and “favouritism”, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The Brazilian established himself as a firm favourite at Elland Road before sealing a big money exit to the Spanish giants, but has failed to find his best form at Camp Nou in the time since. So far this season, the 25-year-old has registered just one goal and one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions.