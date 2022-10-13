Leeds United will be bidding to return to winning ways when they come up against Arsenal this weekend.

The Whites have not won a top flight match since August, and have lost three of their last five outings. Consequently, they lie 14th in the table, with just nine points from their first eight matches this term. By contrast, Arsenal are flying high at the top of the table, and have lost just one game all season.

As such, Jesse Marsch and his players will be acutely aware of the size of the task facing them at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, but before we get to the action on the pitch, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to work through. With that in mind, here is our round-up Thursday evening’s Leeds-related rumours and stories...

King “interest” addressed

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has claimed that he has “not heard” of any interest from the Premier League in reported Leeds United target Leon King. The promising defender has been linked with a number of top flight clubs in recent weeks, including the Whites, Newcastle United, and Manchester United.

King’s profile has risen dramatically in the wake of him breaking into the first team at Ibrox and featuring in the Champions League. But despite mounting speculation, his manager has denied there being any formal interest from south of the border.

Speaking to the Gers’ official YouTube channel ahead of his side’s 7-1 defeat to Liverpool, Van Bronckhorst said:“You will see him [Leon King] tomorrow, I’ve not heard of any interest from down south. When you are performing well in Scotland you will get interest. Leon is a player who is developing really well.

“He played some games last year but we wanted to make space for him to get more minutes and when he is taking the minutes he is performing really well. He still has a lot to learn but he is open to coaching and putting the energy into work hard and better himself. I think his future is very bright but he needs to continue playing well and training well and we are helping him in that process. He is developing really well.”

Whites face Brereton Diaz competition

Leeds United could face competition from a number of high-profile clubs in their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The Whites have been linked with the Chilean international for some time, and the 23-year-old has vindicated their interest with seven goals in 14 appearances so far this season.