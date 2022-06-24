As first reported by the Athletic, the clubs will soon reach an agreement that will also see Darko Gyabi make a switch to Elland Road in a £5m move.

Etihad sources say the transfer fee for Phillips is £42m and there's a possible £3m extra to be had in add-ons, although the YEP understands the Whites believe it's worth more like circa £50m to them.

Manchester City have pinpointed Phillips as a key summer target in order to replace Fernandinho and Leeds vowed not to stand in the way of a dream move for the England international, if the money was right. Although PSG made the call about Phillips a week ago, Manchester City was always the likeliest of destinations for the 25-year-old, whose 2021/22 season was majorly disrupted by hamstring surgery. Phillips returned in time to help Leeds secure Premier League status and led wild celebrations on the pitch at Brentford, just a week after appearing to say a fond farewell to Elland Road after the Brighton game.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips is currently away on holiday and so a deal cannot currently be completed finalised but it could happen as early as next week. The Leeds-born player had two years remaining on his deal at Elland Road and was a transfer target for Aston Villa and West Ham United previously. Manchester United were also reportedly keen on his services but such a move was never going to happen given his boyhood affiliation to Leeds and his family's close ties to the club.

Leeds will also get 18-year-old midfielder Gyabi on a permanent deal.

Gyabi arrived at Manchester City as a 14-year-old in 2018, signing from Millwall for a reported £300,000. Since acclimatising to life at the Etihad Campus, the teenager has featured regularly in central midfield for City's Development Squad, particularly towards the end of last season.

The England Under-18 international is yet to make his senior professional debut but boasted an impressive goals record from midfield in the U18 Premier League with nine strikes in 22 appearances.

EXIT CLOSE - Leeds United have almost finalised a deal they believe will be worth between £50m and £55m for Kalvin Phillips, with Manchester City. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The 18-year-old featured from the bench against Leeds' Under-23 side last season, becoming a Premier League 2 champion at Elland Road as City romped to the summit of the table.