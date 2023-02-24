Leeds United are now putting the final touches on their preparations for this weekend’s relegation six-pointer with Southampton.

The Saints are currently bottom and just a point behind Leeds, who now have a new manager, albeit with a big asterisk. New boss Javi Gracia is having to wait for work clearance as part of the fallout from Brexit. A defeat would be a huge blow for Leeds this weekend, but the Whites stars will be desperate to prove themselves to their new boss, and a win would kickstart their survival bid following a difficult few weeks.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Gracia latest

New Leeds boss Javi Gracia is still waiting for a work permit, and the Daily Mail say the former Watford boss is ‘almost certain’ to get the permit, even if he needs to apply to an ‘exceptions panel’.

Still, they add that the Spaniard is unlikely to be in charge against Southampton at this point, with little progress in the situation.

Gracia and Leeds are being forced to be patient, with matters simply out of their hands until a decision is reached.

Meslier criticism

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster has criticised Illan Meslier for his mistake during Leeds’ defeat to Everton last weekend. Meslier stepped forward, expecting Seamus Coleman to cross the ball, and the full-back caught the keeper out from the angle.

“It’s still a mistake actually, it is,” Foster told the Football Fill-In on his YouTube channel. “As a goalie, I would be coming in at half-time or full-time, and I’d be going, ‘Sorry lads, I messed up there, I shouldn’t do that’.