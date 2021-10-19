Leeds United and Covid-19 - Premier League reveal scale of vaccine uptake across division
Leeds United players Rodrigo and Stuart Dallas have already spoken on the record about being double-jabbed for Covid-19, but the Premier League has revealed that almost a third of top flight players have not been.
This week, Raphinha has benefitted from his double-vaccinated status, which has allowed him to continue training and playing football after visiting red-listed Venezuela while on international duty.
The eased restrictions for internationals returning from red-listed countries, as agreed in a compromise between FIFA and the government, only apply to fully-vaccinated players and those without full protection instead have to quarantine in a government-managed hotel and cannot participate in club activity for 10 days.
But the Premier League' s updated figures show that a significant portion of top flight players are not fully-vaccinated, with almost one in five yet to have a single dose.
The news comes days after the Premier League reminded fans that NHS Covid passes, which provide evidence of full vaccination or a recent negative test, are now a requirement of stadium entry.
In a statement on their official website, the Premier League said, "the Premier League can confirm today that 81 per cent of players have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, with 68 per cent now fully vaccinated.
"Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff.
"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and player vaccination rates will be communicated at appropriate intervals in the future."
