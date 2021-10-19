Leeds United and Covid-19 - Premier League reveal scale of vaccine uptake across division

This week, Raphinha has benefitted from his double-vaccinated status, which has allowed him to continue training and playing football after visiting red-listed Venezuela while on international duty.

The eased restrictions for internationals returning from red-listed countries, as agreed in a compromise between FIFA and the government, only apply to fully-vaccinated players and those without full protection instead have to quarantine in a government-managed hotel and cannot participate in club activity for 10 days.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Premier League' s updated figures show that a significant portion of top flight players are not fully-vaccinated, with almost one in five yet to have a single dose.

The news comes days after the Premier League reminded fans that NHS Covid passes, which provide evidence of full vaccination or a recent negative test, are now a requirement of stadium entry.

In a statement on their official website, the Premier League said, "the Premier League can confirm today that 81 per cent of players have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, with 68 per cent now fully vaccinated.

"Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff.

Leeds United fans wearing face coverings. Pic: Jon Super.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and player vaccination rates will be communicated at appropriate intervals in the future."