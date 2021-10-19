Marcelo Bielsa saw his side fall to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

United will be hoping to put things right but faced somewhat of an injury crisis on the south coast with six players missing.

Here, we take a look at those senior players currently in the treatment room this week ahead of Wolves...

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford picked up an injury at Newcastle last month. Pic: Getty

Patrick Bamford

Last season's top goalscorer was again sidelined for Saturday's Premier League defeat at Southampton.

Leeds have sorely missed their No 9 since he picked up an ankle issue at Newcastle United last month.

Bamford said he was hopeful of returning after the October international break but was yet to make an appearance on the training pitch ahead of the Saints clash.

Leeds will be hoping to get him back out on the grass at Thorp Arch as soon as possible, with their attack struggling to function as fluidly in his absence.

Kalvin Phillips

United's key midfielder is a sore miss whenever he is absent from a match day squad.

Phillips travelled to St Mary's but wasn't risked by his head coach after pulling out of international duty with England due to a calf strain which is now mixed with a hip issue.

Leeds need him back as they look to earn a second victory of the campaign in the top flight.

Raphinha

Should be back and available this weekend as he completes his quarantine following a stunning first three appearances for Brazil.

He faced a race against time to be at Southampton and it was decided he would be rested after kick-off at St Mary's came 36 hours following the final whistle in South America.

Due to the relaxed rules, the winger can play and train with Leeds but must quarantine outside of that having returned from a red-list country.

Junior Firpo

A late miss on the south coast due to picking up a muscle injury in training in the build up.

Firpo being ruled out just added to the woes for Bielsa and Leeds who have been hit by a number of absences this season.

The head coach gave few details on the left-back's problem or the severity of it but he is another Leeds can barely afford to be without given the scale of their injuries and the lack of cover in his position.

Luke Ayling

Underwent minor knee surgery and still seemed a few weeks away going off what Bielsa described ahead of Southampton.

Another senior player whose absence in terms of ability and on-pitch leadership leaves a big hole. United need all the experience they can muster at the moment.

Robin Koch

Has been plagued by injuries since his move to West Yorkshire over a year ago.

Koch has only appeared once this season - at Manchester United on the opening day - but travelled to the United States last week for surgery in an attempt to cure this long-standing pubis problem.