PRAISE: From Leeds United defender Joe Rodon. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Joe Rodon has hailed the influence of a Leeds United pair upon his permanent switch to Elland Road with Whites squad praise.

Wales international centre-back Rodon is settling back into life as a Leeds player for a second time but this time for good following a permanent £10m switch from Tottenham Hotspur. The defender initially joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Spurs last summer and quickly impressed as he became a cornerstone of Daniel Farke’s defence.

His arrival also created a triumvirate of club Wales internationals alongside fellow summer signing Ethan Ampadu and Dan James as James returned to the club from a loan spell at Fulham. Three Wales internationals then became four in the new year as Connor Roberts also joined the club on loan until the end of the campaign from Burnley.

The season ultimately ended in heartache through defeat in the Wembley play-off final to Southampton but Rodon has now returned for good and admits United’s Welsh contingent were hugely beneficial in first settling in.

Speaking to LUTV, Rodon was asked if it helped having international team mates Ampadu and James at the club and left no doubt as to the pair’s impact but also praised the squad as a whole. Rodon declared: “To be fair, yeah. I think it's always a bit more comfortable when you know you are coming into a dressing room and you know a few faces.