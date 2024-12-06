Leeds fell out of the division’s automatic promotion places as last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers was followed by a 2-0 victory for Burnley at Stoke City. After a Friday night win for Sheffield United at home to Sunderland, Daniel Farke’s Whites have been left in third place, one point behind second-placed Burnley and three adrift of leaders Sheffield United.

But Chris Wilder’s Blades must wait until Sunday afternoon for their next fixture away at West Brom, providing Leeds with the chance to move back into the automatic promotion spots with a victory in Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off against the Rams. Burnley play on Friday night at home to Middlesbrough.

Boss Daniel Farke made two changes to his side for last weekend’s disappointing defeat at Ewood Park for which Junior Firpo returned from suspension to replace the injured Sam Byram who had been deputising in Firpo’s absence. Dan James also came into the XI as Manor Solomon was benched. We now think that more changes will be afoot against Derby and this is the XI that we think will take to the pitch to face the Rams.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Clear first choice keeper who will be eyeing a return to another clean sheet. Currently on ten, third best in the division behind Burnley's James Trafford and Sheffield United's Michael Cooper who are both on 11. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle There is now a big selection conundrum at left back but not at right back where Bogle is clear first choice. Photo: Gary Oakley Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Another straightforward pick at the heart of the defence with Wales international Rodon and his Whites centre-back partner. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Captain in the absence of Ampadu and another no-brainer pick in defence. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

5 . LB: Max Wober First choice left back Firpo is now an injury doubt having had a hit on his foot and Isaac Schmidt has only just returned to training so a start for Wober in the position looks a logical call. The first change. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales