All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as the Whites prepare to return to league football.

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Sheffield Wednesday as they look to bounce back from a cup defeat.

The Whites were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Salford City on Tuesday night, but they can now concentrate on league football and picking up a second win this weekend. Though, Friday’s transfer deadline comes before then, and Leeds will be looking to add more players to Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of the end of the window.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the laest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Hendrick interest

Leeds are said to be in the race to sign Newcastle United star Jeff Hendrick ahead of the deadline.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are willing to allow Hendrick to leave before the window slams shut, and three Championship clubs are interested. Leeds, Wednesday and West Brom are all interested in a deal, according to the report, with the 31-year-old having plenty of experience at Championship level.

The trio are said to be lining up bids. Hendrick missed just one league game during a season-long loan spell with Reading last season, and he now looks set to return to the second tier.

Kamara ‘agreed’

Leeds are said to have agreed a fee to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers. According to Four Lads Have a Dream, who are actually an official sponsor of Rangers, Leeds have agreed a sell-on clause to snap up Kamara, though the player still needs to agree a deal to make the switch to Elland Road.

“From the club last night Fee and everything agreed with Leeds for Glen Kamara, £5m plus add ons for promotion and sell on Now up to player to complete move his end, not complete yet,” read the tweet.