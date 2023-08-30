Leeds United transfer state of play - exits likely as Farke priority makes Bundesliga man a target

Daniel Farke’s transfer priority of strengthening his central midfield options has made Bundesliga man Ilia Gruev a possible deadline week addition.

The interest in Gruev, as reported by ITV, has been driven by Farke and his admiration of the Bulgarian international. Farke is determined to ensure he comes out of the summer window with sufficient cover for his current first-choice midfield pair Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray. Ampadu, a £7m signing from Chelsea, is expected to be among the best midfielders in the Championship this season and 17-year-old Gray has impressed with his comfortable start to life in senior football. The duo have had to play a lot of football already, with Farke light on genuine starting options in that position, and the manager made it clear earlier in the summer that Leeds could not rely simply on Ampadu and a teenager.

Werder Bremen’s Gruev is one of a number of targets Leeds have highlighted for the deep-lying midfield position. Glen Kamara has been an option for weeks and yet for whatever reason Leeds have not pulled the trigger on a deal with Glasgow Rangers for the Finland international. Kamara’s boss at Ibrox Michael Beale has made no secret of the fact that Kamara’s future lies elsewhere and revealed that the 27-year-old had been training alone. It is possible that Kamara’s lack of involvement and engagement at Rangers over the course of pre-season and the start of the campaign has given Farke second thoughts on what would likely be a £5m deal.

Leeds are looking to do permanent business in that area of the pitch, having confirmed the arrival of right-back loanee Djed Spence on Wednesday morning from Tottenham Hotspur. Spence is the second loan arrival from Spurs this summer, following Joe Rodon through the door at Elland Road.

Leeds have also been considering the left-back situation and although Farke is said to be impressed with Junior Firpo and Sam Byram as a pair, their injury records and the groin problem the latter picked up at Ipswich made a loan move for Luke Thomas more appealing. Leicester City’s unwillingness to bolster a promotion rival is a stumbling block and the Whites are continuing to monitor the 22-year-old’s situation. Jamie Shackleton is currently able to provide some cover for Firpo and Byram, among the other positions he can fill. Leo Hjelde would have been considered part of the left-back picture ahead of the summer but the youngster was overlooked twice at Ipswich when Farke needed a left-back solution, right sided players Cody Drameh and Shackleton getting the nod instead. Hjelde then struggled in the Carabao Cup defeat at Salford City on Tuesday night.

Before the clock strikes 11pm on Friday night Leeds are expected to say farewell to some fringe players and Luis Sinisterra’s retention is still far from certain. The arrival of Spence has all-but spelled the end of Drameh’s time at Elland Road. With Drameh in the final year of his contract Leeds would obviously prefer a permanent exit option for the young right-back yet at present the interested clubs are putting forward loan proposals. Others, like Lewis Bate and Hjelde, appear to have little prospect of featuring in Farke’s Championship plans and could find themselves departing.

As for Sinisterra, Leeds have consistently stated their hope of keeping the Colombian international, whose Premier League quality would make him arguably the most dangerous attacker in the entire division. Farke welcomed the winger back into his first team set-up last week and was rewarded with a goal at Ipswich Town but the manager has been unable to guarantee the player will remain at Leeds beyond the deadline. While it was surprisingly quiet on the transfer rumour front when it comes to Sinisterra this summer prior to his relegation clause expiring, there is thought to be some interest as the deadline approaches.

TRANSFER TARGET - Daniel Farke is keen on Ilia Gruev of Werder Bremen as Leeds United weigh up a number of options in the centre of midfield. Pic: Getty