The previous PL2 attendance record of 17,525 was set by a 2017 Merseyside derby will likely be smashed at LS11 tomorrow evening, with further ticket sales and walk-ups expected.

Due to the high volume of sales this week the club are advising supporters who have pre-booked tickets to collect them as soon as possible to avoid queues on the evening of the game.

The West Stand Ticket Office is open until 5pm on Thursday and from 10.30am on Friday April 22 for supporters to both purchase and collect tickets.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are priced at £6 adults and £3 concessions and can still be purchased HEREAny fans purchasing tickets after 5pm on Friday need to go to the West Stand Ticket Counters in the main West Stand Car Park. The East Stand Lower, North Stand & West Stand are open for this fixture and turnstiles will open at 5:45pm.

Billy's Bar will be open from 4pm and the Leeds City Council car parks around the ground will be in operation, priced at £5 per car.

Manchester City are eyeing a PL2 title, while Andrew Taylor's young Whites are determined to avoid the drop after a difficult season.