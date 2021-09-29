Leeds United academy product wows football fans with jaw-dropping screamer in the Championship

Leeds United fans are pining after Alex Mowatt as the Yorkshireman makes a dream start to the 2021/2022 season.

Joining Leeds United at the age of nine, Mowatt rose through the ranks at Thorp Arch, captaining the under-18s Whites to a league title in 2013 before being handed his first senior appearance in August that year aged just 18 years old.

He soon replaced a Young Player of the Year award with the club’s outright Player of the Year award, which he received at the end of the 2014/2015 season aged 20 as the youngster continued to progress and impress at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That season Mowatt had earned himself a reputation for epic goals following screamers against Millwall and Middlesborough, then in November 2015, he scored two long-range efforts in one week, first against Cardiff City and then three days later against Huddersfield Town.

And now he’s at it again for his new club, Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

Mowatt arrived at the Hawthorns on a free transfer at the start of this season and has quickly become a fan favourite in the Black Country.

The Baggies have taken the Championship by storm. With 22 points, West Brom top the table and are making a good case for their return to the Premier League, having been relegated from the top flight last season.

Alex Mowatt celebrates with Stuart Dallas. Pic: Julian Finney/Getty

Ex-Leeds star Mowatt has played a central role in West Brom’s success, playing every minute as the midlands side have gone undefeated for ten games.

On Tuesday night, he gave West Brom fans even more to smile about as he struck the top corner from 20 yards.

With West Brom already 2-0 up, Darnell Furlong’s cross deflected off a Cardiff City head, putting the ball temptingly into the path of Mowatt, standing idle on the edge of the area. As the ball fell towards him, Mowatt set himself for an incredible half-volley which fired the ball directly into the top corner of Dillon Phillip’s goal.

The midfielder stood with his arms aloft as his teammates ran over to congratulate him on the impressive feat. Mowatt wasn’t shy about his stunning display of quality.

Alex Mowatt celebrates against Birmingham City. Pic: Ross Kinnaird/Getty

“What a screamer that was by me,” Mowatt joked with the West Brom social media team after the game.

Leeds fans have been tracking the 26-year-old’s progress since he was made available on a free by Barnsley over the summer, and supporters took to social media to react after clips of Mowatt’s goal were shared on Tuesday evening.

“It’s brilliant to see Alex Mowatt doing as well as he is right now,” wrote one Twitter user, @Elland_toad.

“Perhaps Alex Mowatt could come back to teach our lads shooting practice,” another fan, @Woldswhite, suggested.

Alex Mowatt celebrates his stunner. Pic: Michael Steele/Getty

“Come back home,” @Jake_harris15 asked Mowatt, tagging him in the tweet.