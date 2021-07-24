Alex Mowatt - Leeds United fans memories of a creative talent

Alex Mowatt celebrates scoring against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium in November 2015. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

Alex Mowatt won many admirers and accolades for his stand-out performances with the Whites during his five year stint with the club.

The midfielder made more than 120 senior appearances for the Whites and was named Leeds’ fans’ and players’ player of the year during the 2014/15 season.

His journey began after signing to Leeds United's academy at the age of nine. He progressed through the youth ranks and was captain of the U-18s League Championship winning side of the 2012/13 season.

Alex Mowatt celebrates after scoring a 25 yard screamer against Cardiff City at Elland Road in November 2015. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

He captained the U-18s during a 3-1 FA Youth Cup defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. His performance and style of play led the Yorkshire Evening Post's Phil Hay to make comparisons with a young Barry Ferguson.

He went on to make his professional debut in a 3-1 League Cup victory against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat in August 2013, a performance which earned the praise of manager Brian McDermott.

He scored his first goal for the club that same season against Huddersfield Town in a 5-1 win at Elland Road February 2014, the day after the alleged sacking of the man who gave Mowatt his debut.

Alex Mowatt celebrates scoring his first goal for Leeds United. It came during a 5-1 win against Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in February 2014. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

Mowatt won the Leeds United Young Player of the Season at the club's annual awards and finished third in the voting for the Fans Player Of The Year Award.

The following season his reputation increased with him scoring some important goals mostly from long range for Leeds. He was shortlisted for the Championship's Player of the Month award in November after bagged three goals and two assists but lost out to Brentford's Andre Gray.

The faithful will remember him scoring a series of screamers in the second half of the 2014/15 season.

They included goal to beat Millwall at Elland Road in February 2015 followed by another long range strike, the only goal of the game against Middlesbrough later that same month.

Captain Alex Mowatt shields the ball from Liverpool's Jordan Ibe during the FA Youth Cup fifth round clash at Anfield in February 2013.

He scored another free-kick against Ipswich Town followed up with a right footed volley from outside the box in a 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic. His ninth goal of the season - a curling long range effort - came in a in a 4-3 reversal against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

He efforts were rewarded after being named YEP Player Of The Year and won the Fans' Player Of The Year Award and also the Players' Player Of The Year award at the club's official end of season awards ceremony

The 2015/16 campaign brought more memorable moments including the opening strike, described by a pundit as a "Barcelona style goal" against Everton in a pre-season friendly at Elland Road. It was followed by a 25 yard strike against Cardiff City at Elland Road and then by a long-range strike in a 3-0 victory against Huddersfield Town.

Your YEP has asked the Elland Road faithful to share memories of a Leeds United playmaker.

Responses included:

Danny McKenzie - "Scored some great goals. Shame he wasn’t around when Bielsa came. I reckon he’d have made him a real player like he has Kalvin."

Wayne Hicken - "Great player, had a touch of McPhail about him - lovely left foot and scored some crackers as well."

Sean Needham - "To be honest, under Bielsa think he would of done well. Was gutted he left."

Sam Goodman - "Winner against Cardiff to finally break the losing streak."

Rich Horsfield - "Only scored screamers - I was gutted to see him leave at the time!"

Mark Ferrand - "He scored some screaming long range goals while still in Leeds."

David Pickard - "Wolves away goal."

Kiel McCloy - "The left footed rocket against Huddersfield Town!!!"

Billy Hulott - "The screamer v Huddersfield, or the goal v Cardiff after Cellino had the pitch blessed after we went without a home win for months."

David Hall - "I’m really sad about Alex. He’s a super player, below where he should be."

