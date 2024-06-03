Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the summer transfer window approaches

Leeds United are approaching what promises to be an intriguing summer at Elland Road. The Whites’ failure to win promotion to the Premier League this season could leave them at risk of losing some of their key players with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray being linked to an army of potential suitors.

However, promotion will be the aim once more next season and the club will be doing all they can over the coming weeks and months to build a squad capable of winning promotion back to the top flight under Daniel Farke. With the summer transfer window set to open next week, here's a round-up of the latest Leeds United news.

Llorente stance clear

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente reportedly has high hopes of extending his stay with Serie A side Roma. Llorente has spent the last 18 months on loan in the Italian capital and he has featured regularly in time under both Jose Mourinho and Daniele De Rossi.

The Spaniard had been expected to leave Elland Road permanently one way or another this summer, with talk of a gentleman's agreement in place between Leeds and Roma. However, a fresh report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, suggests he would be willing to seal yet another loan away from West Yorkshire.

It is claimed Llorente is hopeful that Leeds' failure to win promotion to the Premier League could pave the way for such a move. Of course, Leeds would prefer to sell the 30-year-old as they look to make financial ends meet in the Championship, but at present Llorente's next step remains unclear heading into the summer.

What is certain, though, is that the centre-back, who has two more years left to run on his deal with Leeds, does not have a future with the Whites. Llorente made 42 appearances for Roma this season, bagging one goal and helping the club to the secure yet another season of European football.

Leeds tipped to put faith in youth

Former Everton chief executive turned pundit Keith Wyness believes Daniel Farke could look to the club's academy to supplement his first-team squad this summer. The German is credited with handing a first-team debut to Archie Gray and his faith in the likes of Mateo Joseph was clear to see.

However, with Leeds needing to cut their cloth accordingly after missing out on promotion, chances could be handed out to more of the club's brightest young academy talent. Charlie Crew, who could make his international debut with Wales this week, is among those on the brink of first-team involvement, and the manager will no doubt be keen to work with Darko Gyabi and others next season.

Leeds have invested heavily in their academy in recent years and Wyness believes they could use that to their advantage next time around.

“I can’t see them taking many players in at all, it’ll be about remoulding the squad," he told Football Insider. “They’ll look at the youth prospects coming through, and they’ve already got a decent blend of youth and experience.