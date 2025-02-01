Leeds United summer target surplus to requirements after Elland Road snub and complicated £17m transfer

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 1st Feb 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 1st Feb 2025, 13:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Former Leeds United transfer target Jonathan Rowe has reportedly become surplus to requirements under Olympique de Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Rowe made the switch from Norwich City to the French Riviera last summer, choosing France's top flight over a move to Elland Road. Leeds were in pursuit of the versatile forward throughout the window but ultimately were priced out of a transfer, in addition to Marseille being able to offer top flight football.

However, according to a new report in French daily sports newspaper L'Equipe, Rowe is out of favour at OM and could be jettisoned just months on from his arrival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It follows OM's decision to bring in Amine Gouiri from Stade Rennais, another attacker who will now be ahead of Rowe in the pecking order at Stade Velodrome.

The 21-year-old's future appears unclear at best given he is on an initial season-long loan at Marseille, which is due to become permanent for a fee in the region of £15 million this coming summer. Norwich received £2 million by way of a loan fee for the 2024/25 season ahead of the obligatory fee which is scheduled to be paid in four months' time.

OM could theoretically expedite the permanent signing, if their Profitability and Sustainability headroom allows for it, and look to sell or loan Rowe before the transfer deadline on Monday evening.

Leeds are not likely to return with a fresh approach for Rowe at such short notice, particularly given Daniel Farke's existing fit and available wide attacking options. The England U21 international has also not made a start in Ligue 1 since early November.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Related topics:Norwich CityFranceMarseille

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice