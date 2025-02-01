Leeds United summer target surplus to requirements after Elland Road snub and complicated £17m transfer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rowe made the switch from Norwich City to the French Riviera last summer, choosing France's top flight over a move to Elland Road. Leeds were in pursuit of the versatile forward throughout the window but ultimately were priced out of a transfer, in addition to Marseille being able to offer top flight football.
However, according to a new report in French daily sports newspaper L'Equipe, Rowe is out of favour at OM and could be jettisoned just months on from his arrival.
It follows OM's decision to bring in Amine Gouiri from Stade Rennais, another attacker who will now be ahead of Rowe in the pecking order at Stade Velodrome.
The 21-year-old's future appears unclear at best given he is on an initial season-long loan at Marseille, which is due to become permanent for a fee in the region of £15 million this coming summer. Norwich received £2 million by way of a loan fee for the 2024/25 season ahead of the obligatory fee which is scheduled to be paid in four months' time.
OM could theoretically expedite the permanent signing, if their Profitability and Sustainability headroom allows for it, and look to sell or loan Rowe before the transfer deadline on Monday evening.
Leeds are not likely to return with a fresh approach for Rowe at such short notice, particularly given Daniel Farke's existing fit and available wide attacking options. The England U21 international has also not made a start in Ligue 1 since early November.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.