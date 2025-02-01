Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United transfer target Jonathan Rowe has reportedly become surplus to requirements under Olympique de Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowe made the switch from Norwich City to the French Riviera last summer, choosing France's top flight over a move to Elland Road. Leeds were in pursuit of the versatile forward throughout the window but ultimately were priced out of a transfer, in addition to Marseille being able to offer top flight football.

However, according to a new report in French daily sports newspaper L'Equipe, Rowe is out of favour at OM and could be jettisoned just months on from his arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows OM's decision to bring in Amine Gouiri from Stade Rennais, another attacker who will now be ahead of Rowe in the pecking order at Stade Velodrome.

The 21-year-old's future appears unclear at best given he is on an initial season-long loan at Marseille, which is due to become permanent for a fee in the region of £15 million this coming summer. Norwich received £2 million by way of a loan fee for the 2024/25 season ahead of the obligatory fee which is scheduled to be paid in four months' time.

OM could theoretically expedite the permanent signing, if their Profitability and Sustainability headroom allows for it, and look to sell or loan Rowe before the transfer deadline on Monday evening.

Leeds are not likely to return with a fresh approach for Rowe at such short notice, particularly given Daniel Farke's existing fit and available wide attacking options. The England U21 international has also not made a start in Ligue 1 since early November.