New Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri made his Whites debut in Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

New Whites keeper Lucas Perri has issued a hugely encouraging Leeds United message following his AC Milan match debut with a personal fitness update.

Giant Brazilian keeper Perri joined Leeds for £15.6m from Lyon at the end of last month but the 27-year-old joined carrying a niggle and did not make the squad for last weekend’s penultimate friendly against Villarreal at Elland Road.

Perri, though, went straight into the starting line up for Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Dublin and encouragingly said he felt settled his new teammates within minutes of being on the pitch.

Perri was later taken off at the break as Karl Darlow played the second half of the 1-1 draw against the Italian giants which Perri labelled as an “incredible” experience in making his debut for Leeds.

The new Whites keeper also declared that he was now 100 per cent fully fit and ready to start the Premier League opener at home to Everton next Monday night.

"It felt amazing to have the support of the fans,” said Perri, pressed on what it was like making his Whites debut.

“It was incredible. It was a very special feeling for me to play for Leeds United and I'm really looking forward to this.

"I felt nice from the first couple of minutes. It's really strange to adapt to new team mates but after a few minutes I felt really good. We have work to do and I'm glad to play with them."

Asked if he was now fit and ready to start against Everton, Perri declared: "Yeah, totally fit. I had a minor problem in the hamstring three weeks ago, and I had the transfer.

"They took like a really slow approach to return but now I'm fully fit, 100 per cent and ready to go."