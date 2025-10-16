Leeds United supporters have praised 49ers Enterprises for stabilising the club since they took over but concerns remain over the involvement of Red Bull and the potential distraction presented by Glasgow Rangers.

The YEP conducted a poll of Leeds fans last week and hundreds responded to give their views on matters on-field and off-field. Daniel Farke's performance so far this season led 69.5 per cent to say the manager has performed above expectations. Sixteen per cent describe Farke's efforts as average, 13 per cent say he's been 'outstanding' and only one per cent stated the manager has been below average in his work.

On off-field matters, Leeds fans were asked to mark their happiness with 49ers Enterprises' ownership on a sliding scale, with 1 being the most happy and 10 the least. Four per cent went with the top score of 1, 11 per cent graded them at 2 and 26.7 per cent gave the owners a 3. Around 30 per cent of fans graded 49ers Enterprises worse than a 5 with only 1.5 per cent of respondents declaring themselves as unhappy as they could possibly be.

The YEP asked fans to elaborate on their grading and the most common criticism was no real surprise - the failure to strengthen the attack, specifically not signing a top-quality striker, number 10, or winger, despite pre-season promises and the manager's request. Many felt this lack of ambition, investment or speed in the transfer market was a significant risk and could jeopardise Premier League status, despite the general success of other new signings.

Another point of concern was communication with fans and a perceived lack of transparency regarding financial constraints and the club's position with regards to Profitability and Sustainability Rules [PSR]. Some also expressed a lack of trust in the ownership's long-term intentions, viewing them primarily as investors focused on profit and selling the club on.

Discomfort over the involvement of Red Bull and the potential of a future takeover, along with possible distraction for the ownership by their stake in Glasgow Rangers, were among other worries.

Where 49ers Enterprises came in for praise was in the stability of the club, the achievement or promotion and the 'sensible' and 'effective' summer signings. There was also credit given for professionalism and the commitment to a much-needed redevelopment of Elland Road stadium.

On ticket pricing and the general fan experience, a number of respondents expressed their disappointment with rising costs, the membership scheme and the price of merchandise. There were suggestions that so-called 'legacy fans' are being priced out.

Fans were also asked to rate the price of season tickets, again on a sliding scale with 1 representing under-priced and 10 representing over-priced. Only 6 per cent of those who took part gave season ticket pricing a score between 1 and 4, while 34 per cent went bang in the middle with a 5. The rest selected grades between 6 and 10 to suggest tickets are overpriced.

It was a similar story when it came to the price and quality of food on offer at Elland Road. On a sliding scale between 1 [very good] and 10 [very poor] only 1.9 per cent scored the food and drink at a 1 or 2. Seventeen per cent went with 3 or 4, 29 per cent graded it at a 5 and the rest between a 6 and 10.

Elaborating on their grades, a number of fans said they are seeking a wider variety of food, including more vegetarian, vegan and healthier options. Better quality hot food and the introduction of different cuisines was a theme. Some did however note that the food has improved. The loaded fries received mixed reviews.

There was a strong desire for better quality and greater choice of beers and non-alcoholic alternatives and many have requested more reasonably-priced food and drink. Significant frustration was expressed over slow service, long half-time queues and the state of the facilities. Respondents expressed hope that the stadium redevelopment will address these issues.