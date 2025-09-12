Premier League confirm Leeds United 25-man squad and list 68 players including U21s & Scholars
Now the summer transfer window has closed and we are set to return to Premier League action this weekend, every club has been asked to submit their squad lists for the season.
Each squad contains no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the 'Home Grown Player' (HGP) criteria. The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be 'Home Grown'.
You can see Leeds United's 25-man squad in full below. There is also an additional list of the Whites' registered Under-21 players who are eligible over and above the squad limit of 25 players.
What is a 'Home Grown Player'?
A 'Home Grown Player' is a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).
A club’s Under-21 players are not included on the 25-man squad lists and are eligible to play in the Premier League.
What constitutes an Under-21 player?
For the 2025/26 Premier League season, Under-21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 2004.
Leeds United 25-man squad (*home grown)
Aaronson, Brenden Russell
Ampadu, Ethan Kwame Colm Raymond*
Bijol, Jaka
Bogle, Jayden Ian*
Bornauw, Sebastiaan
Byram, Samuel Mark*
Cairns, Alex Thomas*
Calvert-Lewin, Dominic*
Darlow, Karl*
Gnonto, Degnand Wilfried
Gruev, Ilia
Gudmundsson, Gabriel Johan
Harrison, Jack David*
James, Daniel Owen*
Justin, James Michael*
Longstaff, Sean David*
Meslier, Illan Stephane
Nmecha, Lukas Okechukwu*
Okafor, Noah Arinzechukwu
Perri, Lucas Estella
Piroe, Joel Mohammed Ramzan
Rodon, Joseph Peter*
Stach, Anton Levi
Struijk, Pascal Augustus*
Tanaka, Ao
Leeds United U21 players (Contract and Scholars)
Alker, Samuel Joseph
Baird, Alexander James
Bhaskaran, Joseph Daniel
Bird, Coban Rocket
Bridge, Isaac Ewen
Brockie, Devon
Chadwick, Rhys Alexander
Chambers, Samuel Rory
Cook, Robert James Almeida
Cresswell, Alfie Wesley
Crew, Charles David
Douglas, Connor Lee
Dudley, Louie Reuben
Enahoro-Marcus, Louis
Firth, William Jamie
Gray, Harry Andrew
Hamilton, Joshua Thomas
Howard, Jacob Keiron
Kenyon, George Patrick
Lane, Freddie Daniel
Lienou, Jayden Patipe
Lopata-White, Reuben
Mahady, Rory Alexander
Matykiewicz, Luke
McDonald, Joshua William
Megson, Miller
Mensah, Kenneth Isak
Mills, Callum
Morris, Jack Lewis
Nguekap Njinko, Carrick Salomon
Ombang, Darryl Merveil
Philpott, Louie Thomas
Pickles, Oliver Craig
Pirie, Lewis
Render, Jacob Davis
Thompson, Aiden Wayne
Vincent, Harvey Jake
Wamba Simo, Elton
Watson, Jacob Martin
White, Logan Charlie
Whitehead, Loui
Wilson, Marley Vincent
Wood, Oliver James
