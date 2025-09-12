The Premier League has announced all of the 25-man squads for the 2025/26 season after the closure of the transfer window

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the summer transfer window has closed and we are set to return to Premier League action this weekend, every club has been asked to submit their squad lists for the season.

Each squad contains no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the 'Home Grown Player' (HGP) criteria. The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be 'Home Grown'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can see Leeds United's 25-man squad in full below. There is also an additional list of the Whites' registered Under-21 players who are eligible over and above the squad limit of 25 players.

What is a 'Home Grown Player'?

A 'Home Grown Player' is a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

A club’s Under-21 players are not included on the 25-man squad lists and are eligible to play in the Premier League.

What constitutes an Under-21 player?

For the 2025/26 Premier League season, Under-21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 2004.

Leeds United 25-man squad (*home grown)

Aaronson, Brenden Russell

Ampadu, Ethan Kwame Colm Raymond*

Bijol, Jaka

Bogle, Jayden Ian*

Bornauw, Sebastiaan

Byram, Samuel Mark*

Cairns, Alex Thomas*

Calvert-Lewin, Dominic*

Darlow, Karl*

Gnonto, Degnand Wilfried

Gruev, Ilia

Gudmundsson, Gabriel Johan

Harrison, Jack David*

James, Daniel Owen*

Justin, James Michael*

Longstaff, Sean David*

Meslier, Illan Stephane

Nmecha, Lukas Okechukwu*

Okafor, Noah Arinzechukwu

Perri, Lucas Estella

Piroe, Joel Mohammed Ramzan

Rodon, Joseph Peter*

Stach, Anton Levi

Struijk, Pascal Augustus*

Tanaka, Ao

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United U21 players (Contract and Scholars)

Alker, Samuel Joseph

Baird, Alexander James

Bhaskaran, Joseph Daniel

Bird, Coban Rocket

Bridge, Isaac Ewen

Brockie, Devon

Chadwick, Rhys Alexander

Chambers, Samuel Rory

Cook, Robert James Almeida

Cresswell, Alfie Wesley

Crew, Charles David

Douglas, Connor Lee

Dudley, Louie Reuben

Enahoro-Marcus, Louis

Firth, William Jamie

Gray, Harry Andrew

Hamilton, Joshua Thomas

Howard, Jacob Keiron

Kenyon, George Patrick

Lane, Freddie Daniel

Lienou, Jayden Patipe

Lopata-White, Reuben

Mahady, Rory Alexander

Matykiewicz, Luke

McDonald, Joshua William

Megson, Miller

Mensah, Kenneth Isak

Mills, Callum

Morris, Jack Lewis

Nguekap Njinko, Carrick Salomon

Ombang, Darryl Merveil

Philpott, Louie Thomas

Pickles, Oliver Craig

Pirie, Lewis

Render, Jacob Davis

Thompson, Aiden Wayne

Vincent, Harvey Jake

Wamba Simo, Elton

Watson, Jacob Martin

White, Logan Charlie

Whitehead, Loui

Wilson, Marley Vincent

Wood, Oliver James

Your next Leeds United read: Graham Smyth verdict on what Daniel Farke just said about Leeds United transfer news