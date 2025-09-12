The Leeds United manager has spoken out over the Whites' summer transfer business ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Fulham.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were mixed emotions within Leeds United when the summer transfer window came to a close last Monday evening.

The Whites were left satisfied with their ten new additions as Daniel Farke’s promotion winning squad was boosted across the pitch with around £100 million worth of talent. Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri has established himself as number one stopper and the defensive options were improved with the additions of Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, James Justin and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff and Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach enhanced the options in the middle of the park and forward trio Noah Okafor, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha were also secured. However, there is a feeling it is the latter department that has been left short after a late move for Fulham winger Harry Wilson fell through and several other striker targets either moved elsewhere or remained with their current clubs.

Farke has given an intriguing insight into his thought process after the summer transfer window came to a close and the criticism the Whites have received for failing to add further new attacking options to his squad before last weekend’s deadline.

What did Daniel Farke say about Leeds United’s summer transfer window?

MIXED INJURY NEWS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s visit to Craven Cottage, the Whites boss said: "I don't have any message. The outside world, our supporters or the press can also criticise and be concerned or disappointed, everything is allowed. It's football and emotion. I'm not paid to make my life easy , I'm paid to make the most of what we've got. I'm not stupid, I can read the comments, the worry that we have Daniel James, Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison and three years ago it wasn't enough. I see the comments that it was not good enough three years ago. I tell my players to take this as extra motivation and use it to fight. You have to show the world we're better players than nearly three years ago."

What has Graham Smyth said about Daniel Farke’s comments on Leeds United’s summer transfer business?

Graham Smyth talking on the latest Inside Elland Road podcast. | Yorkshire Evening Post

Speaking on the latest episode of the Inside Elland Road podcast, Smyth said: “There was a couple of lines, there was a little couple of times that I thought that's quite clever that he's brought that up. Does he mean to be that clever or is he just being completely transparent, open, honest and transparent, as he likes to say? Firstly he started off by saying, look, I'm not going to talk nonsense and try and pretend that we didn't want players in because we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But at the same time, he was very quick to try and move on from it. We didn't get the player, you're not going to hear me moan about it. I was absolutely certain he would say, but we don't complain about this because he says it all the time.

“He didn't say it, slightly disappointed. But he did say, you're not going to hear me say a bad word. You're not going to hear me moan and be negative. What would that say to my current players? That is a good point. If he was labouring the point, we didn't get enough.”

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United caution urged over summer signing with improved gametime possibility looming