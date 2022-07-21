Leeds United are looking forward to their third successive season in the Premier League after securing survival on the last day at Brentford.

It was a bleak season for the club, who at times looked destined for the drop before Jesse Marsch steered the club to safety.

The American has also wasted no time in the transfer window, bolstering his squad ahead of the upcoming season.

It’s been an up and down window for the West Yorkshire club, who lost Raphinha to Barcelona and academy graduate Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

With the new season just over two weeks away, Leeds have released some of their squad numbers, and here they are

When does the Premier League season start?

The Premier League will begin on Friday, 5 August with Arsenal travelling to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

The Gunners lost 3-0 in this fixture last season, in what proved to be a decisive game in the battle for the top four.

What are the squad numbers for Leeds United for the 2022/2023 season?

Goalkeepers

Illan Meslier - 1

Kristoffer Klaesson - 13

Kiko Casilla - N/A

Defenders

Luke Ayling - 2

Junior Firpo - 3

Robin Koch - 5

Liam Cooper - 6

Diego Llorente - 14

Pascal Struijk - 21

Leo Fuhr Hjelde - 33

Leif Davis - 24

Cody Drameh - 37

Rasmus Kristensen - 25

Adam Forshaw - 4

Stuart Dallas - 15

Daniel James - 20

Jack Harrison - 22

Crysencio Summerville - 38

Mateusz Klich - 43

Brenden Aaronson - 7

Marc Roca - 8

Mateusz Bogusz - 44

Darko Gyabi - Unassigned

Tyler Adams - 12

Archie Gray - 63

Forwards

Patrick Bamford - 9

Rodrigo - 19

Joe Gelhardt - 30

Sam Greenwood - 42

Ian Poveda-Ocampo - 7

Helder Costa - 17

Luis Sinisterra - 23

Sonny Perkins - Unassigned

This list, and numbers are available on the official Premier League website, and when the full list of squad numbers are released, this page will be updated.

What is Leeds’ first game of the season?

Leeds kick off their 2022/2023 campaign at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Elland Road will no doubt be rocking for what is their first home game to open a season in the top flight since the season they were relegated back in 2003/2004 season, as they shared the spoils in a 2-2 with Newcastle.