Preparations for the 2022/2023 season have begun and Leeds United will show fans what they have been working on when their pre-season schedule kicks off with a game against Championship side Blackpool at York City's LNER Stadium next week.

The Whites will then be jetting off to Australia for a trio of matches before returning to the UK for a friendly against Serie B side Cagliari at Elland Road days before the Premier League season kicks off with a home tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers at August 6.

Long before United take to the field in their new gear, the Elland Road faithful used social media to express hopes for the new jerseys, eagerness for certain colourways and even mock up their own dream kits for the season ahead.

Here is a round-up of the latest updates on the Whites' new kits....

Home kit coming soon

While some Premier League clubs released next season's kits before the final whistle was blown on the 2021/2022 season, Leeds United usually prefer to keep the anticipation building a little longer.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison models the Whites' 2021/2022 home kit. Pic: Leeds United Football Club.

Last year, United dropped their 2021/2022 home kit on July 22 but fans won't have to wait so long this time as Leeds will walk out in their new kit to face Brisbane Roar on the Gold Coast on July 14 - so we are going to have eyes on it in the next fortnight.

What do we know? Long-term sponsors adidas will make the kit and SBOTOP, who signed a multi-year partnership with United at the start of the 2020/2021 season, are set to feature on the front. And - unless the club takes the bold choice to break decades of tradition - it will be white.

Training kit revealed

The Whites squad returned to duties earlier this week with pre-season testing at Leeds Beckett University’s Carnegie School of Sport.

Leeds United's 2018/2019 third kit was a very simple yellow strip. Pic: Nathan Kirk.

Fans were twitchy when they discovered that some of the medical staff were dressed in gold gear, reminiscent of the infamous 2013/2014 strip which came to be known affectionately as the 'korma' kit, but the social media bods at Leeds soon had supporters breathing a sigh of relief.

United shared a photo of new signing Marc Roca wearing the Whites' new training kit - dark navy with orange accents, with the Leeds badge colours adjusted to blend in.

Away kit 'leaked'

Patience is the word of the day for Leeds fans as the details of the away kit release are yet to be announced.

Raphinha scored his first Leeds United goal in the Whites' 2020/2021 third kit. Pic: Peter Powell.

The general social media consensus was that last season's navy away jersey was not a vintage release and fans have been excited that a 'leaked' image of the 22/23 away kit indicates a return to tradition with a canary yellow shirt with navy stripes on the shoulders.

United haven't donned yellow since 2018 and there is a discernible appetite for Leeds to revive the historic colourway.

The mystery third kit

Leeds have held nothing back with their third kits over the last two seasons.

The 20/21 burgundy kit split opinion for too-closely-resembling the uniform of the Whites' cross-Pennine rivals before some fans failed to see how the club could justify so far a diversion from tradition as a lilac shirt last season - though going unbeaten in their third kit amid a dismal season suggests purple worked a charm.