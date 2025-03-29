Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crunch time begins as Leeds face Swansea at Elland Road.

Leeds United embark on the first of eight games that will decide their automatic promotion fate with this afternoon’s huge Championship visit of Swansea City. Here, live from Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates, analysis and then post-match reaction. The 3pm kick-off at Elland Road is not being televised. Leeds need a win to reclaim top spot having dropped down to second through Sheffield United’s 3-1 victory at home to Coventry City on Friday night which sent the Blades three points clear. Leeds, though, have a far better goal difference and now a game in hand. The Whites are just two points ahead of third-placed Burnley who host Bristol City in another 3pm kick-off.

Bold Daniel Farke promotion statement

Daniel Farke remains '100 per cent convinced' that Leeds United will play in the Premier League next season, despite a recent wobble. In a break from his traditional approach, read what Farke had to say HERE

Daniel Farke reaction - Meslier defence

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has refused to 'punish' Illan Meslier with public criticism for the goalkeeper's part in a disappointing 2-2 Elland Road draw with Swansea City. Read what Farke had to say on Meslier and the 2-2 draw HERE

Full time: Leeds United 2 Swansea City 2.

Absolutely threw it away

Goal Swansea

2-2. Nightmare. Soft defending, Vipotnik gets into the box and smashes home past Meslier

Not done yet

SEVEN minutes of added time

GOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!

Absolute bullet by Gnonto! Seconds after coming on. Struijk looks set to score from a corner as he wins a free header but Vigouroux saves. However, he only parries the ball out towards the edge of the box. Gnonto comes steaming in and absolutely leathers a blockbuster finish which flies through bodies and smashes the back of the net. Scenes. Limbs.

Another chance gone - and another Leeds sub

Piroe ball over the top sends James away but under pressure from three defenders and he is eventually tackled. James then subbed for Gnonto. Just 5 minutes left.

More frustration

Elland Road fury as ref Toner blows up for a foul on Franco in the middle of the park, James was very unlucky beforehand to see a low shot well saved. More Elland Road fury before that as Bogle wasted an attack by blasting a wild effort miles over.

Triple Leeds change

Byram off for Firpo. Solomon off for Ramazani. Aaronson off for Joseph. Time running out. 18 minutes left.

More danger

O’Brien shot from the edge of the area flies just wide, crowd getting very angry and Leeds are heading for a defeat at this rate. Leeds then rally a bit and a Piroe shot is beaten away. Another chance then presents itself as Aaronson wins a header which is sent over the bar.

Oh my word, goal Swansea, Meslier clanger

Literally drops a corner, Darling cannot miss as he takes advantage. Meslier caught the corner but then spilled the ball near his line and Darling was quick to pounce.

More uncomfortable viewing

Swansea corner cleared but Ronald shot tipped wide by Meslier

Fine save, Piroe denied

Another huge chance presents itself for Leeds as an Aaronson cross picks out Piroe slap bang in the middle of the area, powerful volley is too close to keeper Vigouroux who beats the ball away.

So close Leeds, and now the sub

James curls one just wide from the edge of the box, very very close. Tanaka is then brought on for the booked Ampadu in the 58th minute. Huge cheers for Tanaka and applause for Ampadu’s efforts. Not exactly a vintage display on his return but minutes in the tank. Another huge chance then presents itself as an Aaronson cross picks out Piroe

Better from Leeds

Solomon shows bright pace to get on to a lovely ball from Struijk down the left, neat pass inside for Byram whose low shot flies just wide. James then gets away down the right with three men in the middle but he doesn’t pick the right option and is tackled as Swansea clear. Huge cheers then as Tanaka gets ready to come on.

Back underway

No changes. Farke must have been very tempted. Leeds now kicking towards the Kop end. Early attack sees a James cross/shot fly wide to gasps but it wasn’t actually that close.

Half-time report - not great, in front but uncomfortable viewing

Leeds United 1 Swansea City 0

Leeds made a flying start and went ahead with just 35 seconds on the clock as Brenden Aaronson hooked the ball home from close range.

Jayden Bogle had got himself clear down the right flank and Swansea failed to clear his low cross from which Joel Piroe saw two attempts blocked in a scramble before Aaronson tackled the ball home near the line.

Leeds quickly pushed for a second and Sam Byram blasted a wayward shot over the bar from the edge of the box but Swansea were then awarded a penalty from their first attack after a Joe Rodon foul with 12 minutes on the clock.

The centre-back barged over Lewis O'Brien in his attempts to clear danger just inside the box and referee Ben Toner immediately pointed to the spot.

Josh Tymon stepped up to take the spot kick but Illan Meslier produced a fine save, going the right way and getting down quickly to keep out Tymon's admittedly pretty weak effort to the right.

Leeds then survived a corner but Swansea continued to cause problems and the Whites were incredibly saved by the post and an amazingly fortunate rebound from a free-kick.

Ben Cabango got up to flick on a delivery from the right and the ball smacked against the left hand post before incredibly flying straight into Meslier's arms on the goalline.

It was another big let off but Leeds could not get going and another Swans chance went begging as Tymon got into the box only to see his low shot saved by Meslier who again got down well to save.

The half ended with Leeds 1-0 to the good but with the scoreline not telling anything like the story of the first 45 minutes plus four more of added time.

Leeds United v Swansea City: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Firpo, Schmidt, Gruev, Tanaka, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnonto.

And now a Leeds booking

Ampadu - not what you want after 33 minutes of your return - scythes down Ronald out wide and booked. Yellow all day long. Free kick causes chaos and goes for a corner. This is not comfortable viewing. Corner cleared. Good defending by Struijk then to shrug off Tymon and get the ball back to Meslier. Swansea’s Delcroix is then booked for barging into James.

Swansea chances

Action resumes with another Swansea chance, Meslier getting down well to save from Tymon who got into the box down the left. Leeds haven’t been great since the goal and Swansea should be at least level.

For Chris and Kev, as one

Elland Road turns it back for a minute’s applause in the 25th minute. The referee and both sets of players applaud too. Solidarity. Gone but never ever forgotten.

POST SWANSEA

Incredible let off. Cabango flicked header from a free kick, ball flies into the left hand boost and amazingly straight back into Meslier’s arms on the line. Had to be seen to be believed. Not Swansea’s day. Ref Toner is not winning many friends here - already awarded the penalty and plenty of soft free kicks.

Burnley rolling on

Zian Flemming has put the Clarets 1-0 up at home to Bristol City with 16 minutes on the clock. Heading for the top three all winning - as was expected to be the case.

SAVED!

Fine save by Meslier. More crazy scenes. Went the right way to keep out Tymon’s weak penalty although Meslier did well to get down and go the right way. Elland Road erupts. Meslier punches the air. Leeds then survive a corner and the danger appears over.

SWANSEA PENALTY

Rodon foul on O’Brien. Looked shocked at the decision but he appeared to barge O’Brien to the ground as he tried to win the ball just inside the box. Ref Toner pointed to the spot without hesitation. Only just in the box.

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!!

What a start! Brenden Aaronson. Hooks the ball home from close range after Joel Piroe was twice blocked out. Inside a minute. Around 40 seconds. Crazy scenes. Jyaden Bogle was the creator, getting away down the right channel and sending in a low cross which Swansea failed to deal with. Piroe tried, tried and tried again but in the end Aaronson arrived on the scene to sort of tackle the ball in from close range amid a bit of a scramble. Flying start from Leeds who are already pressing for a second, Sam Byram firing over from the edge of the box. Swansea then attack and send in a dangerous cross and Bogle does well to win a header and flick the ball clear. He has started very well.

Underway at Elland Road

After a very moving tribute to Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight. Whole ground on their feet in a perfect applause with All Leeds Aren’t We chant echoing around the stadium.

All set at Elland Road

A huge afternoon. Has to be a win or the nerves really will set in. Leeds very short - 2-7 to get the job done. The draw is 24-5 and Swansea are a whopping 14-1. All eyes on Burnley v Bristol City too. Players out at Elland Road to the usual fantastic atmosphere.

Two big changes then

Byram in for Firpo at left back and Ampadu in for Tanaka in centre midfield. Gnonto makes the bench. Aaronson again given the nod in the no 10 role. Firpo had a very late return from international duty with the Dominican Republic. Ampadu starting is a huge, huge boost. No sign of Patrick Bamford or Max Wober yet. Both now back in team training after recovering from their injuries.

Leeds United v Swansea City: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Firpo, Schmidt, Gruev, Tanaka, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnonto.

Wow - Leeds team. Ampadu straight in. Two changes

Leeds squad arrive - huge double boost

Ethan Ampadu leads the Leeds United squad arrivals. Willy Gnonto is also here. A huge double boost. Illan Meslier the first player to take to the pitch. Jayden Bogle then alongside Ampadu having a chat. Pascal Struijk and then Joel Piroe join them.

Time to respond then - but more important matters first

First things first, Leeds will remember never forgotten Whites fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight today, 25 years on from their tragic deaths in Istanbul. That, of course, puts everything very much in perspective. But the pair will no doubt be looking down hoping that their side can get over the line and seal automatic promotion although Sheffield United and Burnley are not making it easy. Alas there was no favour from old friend Frank Lampard and Coventry City last night but it remains very much in Leeds United’s hands although a win here today against Swansea feels like a must. Arrivals shortly and team news at 2pm. All eyes out for Willy Gnonto to see if he is here.

Leeds team news

Whites trio Ethan Ampadu, Patrick Bamford and Max Wober are now all back in team training after their respective injuries. Their returns have left Willy Gnonto as the only Leeds injury doubt. Gnonto suffered an ankle injury playing for Italy’s under-21s during the international break and was facing a late fitness check for the visit of the Swans. Junior Firpo was only due to arrive back at Thorp Arch on Thursday afternoon having been away on international duty with the Dominican Republic. He, too, was facing a check given the tight turnaround.