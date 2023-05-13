Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Live

Leeds United 2-2 Newcastle United highlights: Red card, four goals and three penalties in dramatic Elland Road encounter

Leeds United host Eddie Howe’s Newcastle at Elland Road this afternoon in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture for both sides in the grand scheme of their seasons as the Whites look to avoid the drop and the visitors aim for Champions League qualification.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 13th May 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 14:42 BST

Leeds are without talismanic defensive midfielder Tyler Adams for the remainder of the season, according to interim manager Sam Allardyce, and will also be missing club captain Liam Cooper for this weekend’s encounter with the Magpies.

The visitors are without Sean Longstaff and Matt Ritchie but boast a largely fully-fit squad, including the likes of 15-goal forward Callum Wilson and 10-goal attacker Alexander Isak.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Howe and Allardyce will submit their teamsheets at 11:30am, ready for this afternoon’s lunchtime kick-off at 12:30.

Leeds host Newcastle at Elland Road in the early kick-off (Pic: Getty)Leeds host Newcastle at Elland Road in the early kick-off (Pic: Getty)
Leeds host Newcastle at Elland Road in the early kick-off (Pic: Getty)

Updates throughout the day here: build-up, team news, play-by-play action and plenty more.

Leeds United 2-2 Newcastle United LIVE

Show new updates
14:27 BST

FT: Leeds 2-2 Newcastle

Two to play. It’s going to the wire. Elland Road absolutely tremendous today.

Allardyce said it was must-not-lose, and they tok a point. West Ham and Spurs next.

14:22 BST

Meanwhile, Trippier’s free-kick misses

14:20 BST

Shoring it up

90’ Struijk coming on for Bamford

14:20 BST

Six added

90’ Into stoppage time.

14:19 BST

OFF

90’ Free-kick right on the edge of the Newcastle box. Firpo wrong side of Gordon in on goal. Red card for a second yellow. He’s off.

14:15 BST

Subs for both sides

87’ Rodrigo off for Aaronson; Anderson on for Willock

14:12 BST

Centre-forward play

82’ Bamford battles, holds off Botman and Burn fouls him. The Kop sings his name.

14:10 BST

Miss

14:08 BST

GOOOOOOOALLLL RASMUSSSSSS 2-2

14:04 BST

No goal

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Newcastle UnitedEddie HoweElland RoadSam AllardyceLiam CooperChampions LeagueCallum Wilson