Leeds United 0-4 Manchester City: Whites' undefeated run spoiled by rampant City

The Whites lacked the quality to capitalise on a bright spell late in the second half after Rodri's header gave the visitors a soft lead midway through the first period.

United's attacking troubles persisted in the second half, when Nathan Aké doubled City's lead from another set piece before Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho put the result well and truly to bed in the late stages.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds had to avoid defeat to prevent Burnley, who came from behind to claim their third successive Premier League win against Watford earlier in the day, from leapfrogging the Whites into 16th place.

The loss sees Jesse Marsch's side drop to 17th place on goal difference, while their cushion to the drop zone remains at five points until Everton take on Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Marsch made three changes for the visit of the defending Premier League champions as Junior Firpo, returning from a seven-week lay-off with a hamstring injury, was joined by returning players Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch in the starting line-up as Marsch opted for a defensive set-up against a City side that have scored 12 goals in their last three games in all competitions. After Liam Cooper pulled up in he warm-up, Mateusz Klich was called up to replace the Whites captain.

A slip by João Cancelo, who fell to the floor on the halfway line as he attempted to control the ball, gifted Rodrigo an uncontested run at goal and a huge chance to give his side an early lead. With Raphinha waiting in the middle, Rodrigo took one touch too many and his cross was blocked.

Rodrigo looks dejected after Gabriel Jesus scores Manchester City's third goal. Pic: Lewis Storey.

City opened the scoring twelve minutes into the match from a free-kick after Stuart Dallas felled Raheem Sterling just outside the Whites' penalty box. Rodri beat Kalvin Phillips to Phil Foden's delivery and nodded home an easy goal.

Struijk made a crucial intervention to keep the scoreline at 1-0 just before the break, pulling off an eleventh-hour block to prevent Raheem Sterling from doubling City's lead after frantic defending ricocheted the ball toward the England international's feet just eight yards out.

A coming-together between Stuart Dallas and Jack Grealish spelled pain for the Ulsterman, who was stretchered off on the stroke of half time to be replaced by Dan James.

The hosts grew into the game and found greater joy in City's half as the half progressed but Firpo blasted Leeds' best chance over the bar so Marsch's side headed down the tunnel trailing 1-0.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring Manchester City's third goal with Phil Foden. Pic: Michael Regan.

Aké increased City's lead early in the second half, turning the ball in from close range after Ruben Dias' back-post header flicked a corner toward the Dutchman.

Raphinha flaunted his trademark finesse to set himself up with a fine chance of pulling one back for Leeds but, after skipping past several defenders into the box, Aymeric Laporte got a block in to send his effort over the bar.

In the 78th minute, Gabriel Jesus bagged a third goal for the visitors, running onto a Foden through-ball to finish cleanly past Illan Meslier.

City's defence were resolute in the game's dying minutes with Ederson and Cancelo making impressive blocks to prevent a late flurry of efforts by substitute Sam Greenwood.

Aymeric Laporte intervenes to prevent Raphinha pulling one back for Leeds United. Pic: Lewis Storey.

It was Guardiola's swap that had the final say though, as subsitute Fernandinho struck a long range goal to make it 4-0 with the final kick of the game.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo (63 - Gelhardt), Koch, Raphinha, Dallas (45 - James), Phillips, Harrison, Rodrigo (82 - Greenwood)

Unused Subs: Klaesson, Llorente, Bate, Cresswell, Klich, Shackleton.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake (59 - Zinchenko), Rodri (82 - Fernandinho), Gundogan, Grealish, Foden (79 - Bernardo Silva), Sterling, Gabriel Jesus.