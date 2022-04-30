Leeds United dealt hammer injury blow during first-half of Manchester City clash

Stuart Dallas collided heavily with City's Jack Grealish as the two players challenged for a loose ball in first-half stoppage time and both men stayed on the ground.

Dallas looked in particular pain as the Northern Ireland international repeatedly slammed his hand to the turf and the Whites ace was quickly attended to.

After staying laid on the turf for several minutes whilst being attended to, Dallas was eventually stretchered off with what appeared to be a knee injury.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HEAVY COLLISION: Between Leeds United's Stuart Dallas, above, and Manchester City's Jack Grealish which ended up with Dallas being stretchered off. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

The Elland Road crowd chanted "there's only one Stuart Dallas" as he received treatment and then gave the Ulsterman a standing ovation as he was replaced by Dan James.

Leeds had already lost captain Liam Cooper to a setback in the warm up.