Leeds United dealt hammer injury blow during first-half of Manchester City clash

Leeds United were dealt a hammer injury blow during the first-half of Saturday evening's Premier League clash against Manchester City at Elland Road.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 6:35 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th April 2022, 6:39 pm

Stuart Dallas collided heavily with City's Jack Grealish as the two players challenged for a loose ball in first-half stoppage time and both men stayed on the ground.

Dallas looked in particular pain as the Northern Ireland international repeatedly slammed his hand to the turf and the Whites ace was quickly attended to.

After staying laid on the turf for several minutes whilst being attended to, Dallas was eventually stretchered off with what appeared to be a knee injury.

HEAVY COLLISION: Between Leeds United's Stuart Dallas, above, and Manchester City's Jack Grealish which ended up with Dallas being stretchered off. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

The Elland Road crowd chanted "there's only one Stuart Dallas" as he received treatment and then gave the Ulsterman a standing ovation as he was replaced by Dan James.

Leeds had already lost captain Liam Cooper to a setback in the warm up.

Grealish got to his feet and was able to continue for City who led 1-0 at the break.

