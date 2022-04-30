Leeds United dealt hammer injury blow during first-half of Manchester City clash

Stuart Dallas collided heavily with City's Jack Grealish as the two players challenged for a loose ball in first-half stoppage time and both men stayed on the ground.
Dallas looked in particular pain as the Northern Ireland international repeatedly slammed his hand to the turf and the Whites ace was quickly attended to.
After staying laid on the turf for several minutes whilst being attended to, Dallas was eventually stretchered off with what appeared to be a knee injury.
The Elland Road crowd chanted "there's only one Stuart Dallas" as he received treatment and then gave the Ulsterman a standing ovation as he was replaced by Dan James.
Leeds had already lost captain Liam Cooper to a setback in the warm up.
Grealish got to his feet and was able to continue for City who led 1-0 at the break.