Leeds United team news confirmed vs Sheffield Wednesday as Daniel Farke stands by Illan Meslier decision
Meslier sat out last weekend’s FA Cup Third Round match versus Harrogate Town with deputy ‘keeper Karl Darlow standing in.
Farke insisted the change between the posts was planned in advance and had nothing to do with Meslier’s performance at the MKM Stadium where Leeds squandered a 3-1 lead, eventually drawing 3-3.
Despite calls from supporters to give Darlow a prolonged run in the side ahead of the Frenchman, Farke has stuck by the 24-year-old who starts at Elland Road this afternoon.
Pascal Struijk misses out due to a hamstring injury, as does Patrick Bamford. Ethan Ampadu drops back into central defence in the Dutchman’s absence alongside fellow Wales international Joe Rodon.
In midfield Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka reprise their roles, while preferred wing pairing Dan James and Manor Solomon also retain thier places in Farke’s XI.
Brenden Aaronson and Joel Piroe start in attack, the Dutch forward passed fit after being left out of the squad as a precaution last weekend.
