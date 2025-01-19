Leeds United 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday highlights: Solomon, Ramazani and Tanaka score to clinch derby win
The Whites were knocked off top spot on Saturday afternoon following Sheffield United’s victory over Norwich City but Daniel Farke’s side can reclaim first place with a win of their own in today’s Yorkshire derby.
Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday find themselves just outside the play-offs ahead of their Elland Road trip and will be eyeing a first win on Leeds turf since a 2-0 triumph here back in 2020.
Leeds are without Patrick Bamford and Pascal Struijk, both of whom are recuperating from hamstring injuries, although Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo are back available.
Kick-off at Elland Road is 12pm. Updates here throughout the afternoon.
Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
FT: Leeds United 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday.
Three goals, three points, three clear of third place.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLL TANAKA 3-0
90+3’ Di’Shon Bernard booked for a foul on Joseph just inside the Leeds half.
Into stoppages
90+1' Seven added minutes.
90' Aaronson on the deck receiving a bit of treatment before trudging off to be replaced by Guilavogui.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL RAMAZANIIIIIII 2-0
88' A really lovely strike to finish this game off. Takes the ball on the edge of the penalty area, holds off a challenge, spins to face goal and finds the bottom corner with a firm, left-footed effort. Two-zip.
Holllllllllllllllld...
86' Leeds having to withstand a bit of Wednesday pressure from set-pieces currently.
83' Tanaka strikes one from 30 yards. It's got some zip on it but wide of the target.
Solomon off; Ramazani on. James off; Gnonto on.
Reinforcements
81’ Gnonto and Ramazani are being readied from the bench.
Proper football
79' Tackles flying in absolutely everywhere. Really gets the whole crowd going. Aaronson breaks but is tackled in full flight. Wednesday then in down the side, Valentin skies a cross when all he had to do was pass across the face. Paterson on; Musaba off. Ugbo on; Windass off.
Not this time
72' Gruev's direct free-kick attempt is over the crossbar.
Gruev territory
71' Mateo Joseph straight into it, feeding off Aaronson's lay-off and winning a free-kick after driving towards goal.
68' Bogle into the referee's notebook for a scything tackle on Gassama. Very late, deserved.
Pol Valentin coming on for Wednesday; Ihiekwe off. Mateo Joseph and Ilia Gruev ready to be introduced for Leeds.
Rothwell and Piroe make way for them.
Play carried on
66' Joe Rodon looked to have injured himself whilst tackling Gassama on the floor. Wednesday man trods on his ankle. Seemed to be in some pain for a while but is carrying on, albeit with a bit of a limp.
64' Shea Charles into the book for a foul on Solomon. As blatant as they come.
More like it
63' SAVE. Meslier gets down low to deny Gassama's long-range effort. Tipped wide for a corner.
Experience
60' Musaba shepherded out of play very well by Sam Byram. Bannan's first-time chipped pass had potential but Byram dealt with it - and his man - effectively enough.
54' Marvin Johnson replaces Svante Ingelsson for Wednesday. He's not had a great game.
