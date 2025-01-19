Live

Leeds United 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday highlights: Solomon, Ramazani and Tanaka score to clinch derby win

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 19th Jan 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 14:38 BST
Leeds United host Sheffield Wednesday in their return to Championship action this weekend.

The Whites were knocked off top spot on Saturday afternoon following Sheffield United’s victory over Norwich City but Daniel Farke’s side can reclaim first place with a win of their own in today’s Yorkshire derby.

Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday find themselves just outside the play-offs ahead of their Elland Road trip and will be eyeing a first win on Leeds turf since a 2-0 triumph here back in 2020.

Leeds are without Patrick Bamford and Pascal Struijk, both of whom are recuperating from hamstring injuries, although Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo are back available.

Kick-off at Elland Road is 12pm. Updates here throughout the afternoon.

Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:57 BST

FT: Leeds United 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday.

Three goals, three points, three clear of third place.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:57 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLL TANAKA 3-0

90+7' Tanaka the poacher. Corner headed clear, Ramazani strikes and keeps it low. Tanaka, inside the six-yard box flicks it in by wrong-footing Beadle. Play that song.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:50 BST

Yellow

90+3’ Di’Shon Bernard booked for a foul on Joseph just inside the Leeds half.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:48 BST

Into stoppages

90+1' Seven added minutes.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:47 BST

Sub

90' Aaronson on the deck receiving a bit of treatment before trudging off to be replaced by Guilavogui.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:47 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL RAMAZANIIIIIII 2-0

88' A really lovely strike to finish this game off. Takes the ball on the edge of the penalty area, holds off a challenge, spins to face goal and finds the bottom corner with a firm, left-footed effort. Two-zip.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:44 BST

Holllllllllllllllld...

86' Leeds having to withstand a bit of Wednesday pressure from set-pieces currently.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:41 BST

Subs

83' Tanaka strikes one from 30 yards. It's got some zip on it but wide of the target.

Solomon off; Ramazani on. James off; Gnonto on.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:38 BST

Reinforcements

81’ Gnonto and Ramazani are being readied from the bench.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:38 BST

Proper football

79' Tackles flying in absolutely everywhere. Really gets the whole crowd going. Aaronson breaks but is tackled in full flight. Wednesday then in down the side, Valentin skies a cross when all he had to do was pass across the face. Paterson on; Musaba off. Ugbo on; Windass off.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:30 BST

Not this time

72' Gruev's direct free-kick attempt is over the crossbar.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:29 BST

Gruev territory

71' Mateo Joseph straight into it, feeding off Aaronson's lay-off and winning a free-kick after driving towards goal.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:27 BSTUpdated 13:27 BST

Yellow

68' Bogle into the referee's notebook for a scything tackle on Gassama. Very late, deserved.

Pol Valentin coming on for Wednesday; Ihiekwe off. Mateo Joseph and Ilia Gruev ready to be introduced for Leeds.

Rothwell and Piroe make way for them.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:24 BST

Play carried on

66' Joe Rodon looked to have injured himself whilst tackling Gassama on the floor. Wednesday man trods on his ankle. Seemed to be in some pain for a while but is carrying on, albeit with a bit of a limp.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:22 BST

Yellow

64' Shea Charles into the book for a foul on Solomon. As blatant as they come.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:20 BST

More like it

63' SAVE. Meslier gets down low to deny Gassama's long-range effort. Tipped wide for a corner.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:18 BST

Experience

60' Musaba shepherded out of play very well by Sam Byram. Bannan's first-time chipped pass had potential but Byram dealt with it - and his man - effectively enough.

Sun, 19 Jan, 2025, 13:12 BST

Sub

54' Marvin Johnson replaces Svante Ingelsson for Wednesday. He's not had a great game.

