Bucket collections will take place in aid of the emergency caused by the situation in Ukraine, which has led to at least two million people fleeing their homes.

Ukraine flags will also be available for fans to buy and a special Ukraine matchday programme has been produced.

A club spokesperson said: "Leeds United will be raising funds for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal at this Thursday’s Premier League match with Aston Villa at Elland Road, following the emergency caused by the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

"Outside the stadium, bucket collections will be taking place, Ukraine flags will be available to purchase for £6 and the club’s special Ukraine matchday programme can be purchased for £3.50, with all proceeds raised going to the appeal, set up by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

"At least two million people have fled their homes to escape conflict in Ukraine, leaving behind jobs, belongings and loved ones, they now face an uncertain future. Intense conflict in Ukraine is threatening the lives and livelihoods of civilians across the country, families have been separated, people have been injured and lives have been lost. Homes have been destroyed or are unsafe to live in, critical infrastructure such as health facilities, water supplies and schools have also been damaged or destroyed.

"At Ukraine’s borders with Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, huge numbers of people are arriving with only what they can carry. In many places there are long waits to cross and scant facilities waiting for them on the other side, with temperatures dropping below freezing overnight."

Leeds and their fellow Premier League clubs have also unanimously agreed to suspend the agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and to donate £1 million to support the people of Ukraine.

LEEDS SUPPORT - Leeds United fans held Ukraine flags at Leicester City on Saturday and the club have revealed fundraising plans for this Thursday's visit of Aston Villa, in response to the crisis. Pic: Getty

A statement from the Premier League read: "The League strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted.

"The £1 million donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need."