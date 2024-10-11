Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United host Sheffield United at Elland Road next Friday.

Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe will be a guest of honour at Elland Road next Friday as his former side take on Sheffield United, the club have confirmed.

Daniel Farke’s side return to action post-October international break with a huge clash between two Championship promotion hopefuls. Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United are the only team yet to taste defeat, sitting behind top-of-the-table Sunderland on goal difference alone.

A game of such magnitude requires little help in raising the noise levels inside Elland Road but Leeds fans will be given a chance to show their love for Radebe, who will be in LS11 to watch his beloved Whites in action. The club have confirmed Radebe’s invitation as a guest of honour, with the former defender set to be on the pitch at half-time.

A club statement read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce that club legend Lucas Radebe will be our special guest at the Sheffield United fixture. The Whites take on the Blades in an exciting Yorkshire derby at Elland Road on Friday 18th October, as the teams battle it out under the lights in West Yorkshire.

“A towering central defender, Radebe played over 250 times for Leeds, gaining the nickname of ‘The Chief’ for his commanding performances whilst wearing the captain’s armband. Also a proud South African, he played for his country in their first international match after the Apartheid in 1992, going on to play 70 times for Bafana Bafana.

“Now at the age of 55, Radebe’s legacy continues to this day in the city of Leeds. We are delighted to welcome Lucas back to Elland Road and he will be brought out onto the pitch at half-time in front of the fans, so please give him a huge welcome! We all look forward to you coming back, Chief!”

Radebe remains a much-loved figure in Leeds as part of the team who enjoyed sustained European football around the turn of the Century. The defender joined from Kaizer Chiefs in his native South Africa in 1994, going on to spend 11 years at Elland Road including several as captain.

The South African was an experienced head in an otherwise young and exciting Leeds side that progressed to the Champions League semi-finals in 2001, as well as securing three successive top-four Premier League finishes. All in all, he made 256 appearances across all competitions for Leeds, including three in their first Championship campaign in 2004/05 before knee and ankle injuries forced his retirement.