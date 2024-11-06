Leeds took on Millwall at The Den needing a victory to move back second.

Leeds United blew the chance to move back into the Championship's automatic promotion places as Wednesday night's clash at Millwall ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Millwall were predictably a threat at set pieces and the giant Jake Cooper proved a big problem, the centre-back providing a headed assist from a free-kick for Japhet Tanganga to net the only goal of the game.

Leeds needed to win to climb back into the division's automatic promotion places after Tuesday night's victory for Sheffield United at Bristol City but the Whites now remain third, two points behind the Blades.

Victory for Millwall also sent the upwardly mobile Lions into fifth and now just four points behind Leeds who are only three points ahead of fourth-placed Burnley who have a game in hand.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made one change to his side as Jayden Bogle returned from a one-match ban to take the place of Sam Byram who dropped to the bench.

As part of a double Leeds boost, striker Patrick Bamford also returned from injury and illness to sit amongst the substitutes.

Leeds dominated the early possession but without creating a clear chance, Willy Gnonto offering the main threat but twice stopped in his tracks as he made his way into the box.

Millwall's sole threat was coming from set pieces and crosses into the box.

With 13 minutes on the clock, a Jake Cooper header from a 12th-minute corner was easily saved by Illan Meslier who was then able to easily gather a header from Japhet Tanganga which was drifting wide.

At the other end, Leeds had their first attempt at goal in the 18th minute as Gnonto squared to Brenden Aaronson whose weak effort from the edge of the area was easily saved.

From a similar position, a snapshot from Joel Piroe was also easily saved by Jensen but Millwall were then saved by a big block from Tanganga to keep out a goalbound drive from Gnonto after the Lions gave away the ball in a dangerous area.

From the subsequent corner, Joe Rodon connected to a Joe Rothwell corner but his header flew wide with Ao Tanaka unable to convert at the far post.

Millwall then threatened as the dangerous Romain Esse weaved his way into the area but his shot hit Duncan Whatmore who was offside.

Leeds wasted a potential opening a couple of minutes later as a poor Rothwell free kick sailed straight into the arms of Lions stopper Jensen.

Another opening was squandered as James skinned his man down the right flank but sent a cross straight to Jensen.

A better cross came from Bogle a few minutes later but Millwall were able to clear as Gnonto was unable to get a shot away.

From range, a strong Rothwell drive was then blocked as Millwall held firm amid Leeds dominating possession.

But the Lions had already looked a threat from set pieces and a free-kick led to the hosts taking the lead five minute before the break.

Pascal Struijk was penalised for handball in conceding a free kick midway in his own and Millwall launched the ball into the area to the giant Cooper who beat two men to nod the ball down for Tanganga who had plenty of space to volley home a first time finish from the middle of the box.

Leeds looked to respond but a strong tackle on Gnonto stopped the Italian in his tracks for a corner which flew through the area as Millwall survived.

Another free-kick from Rothwell was then easily cleared as the half ended with Millwall a goal to the good.

There were no changes during the interval, after which Leeds squandered a fine chance as an Aaronson cross from the right picked out Gnonto who could only flick his header over the bar with 47 minutes on the clock.

The Whites then worked a clever corner to Junior Firpo who could only swipe at thin air from the middle of the box.

As part of a bright start to the half from Leeds, James cut in from the left and went for the top corner with a shot that Jensen eventually dealt with after initially fumbling.

At the other end, the giant Cooper continued to cause problems as he won another header from another free kick but this time Leeds cleared.

United then thought they had drawn level on the hour mark as Piroe swept home after Aaronson flicked on a Bogle cross but the Whites striker was flagged offside.

Millwall then survived two more Rothwell corners before James worked an opening in the box and sent in a low shot that was deflected wide for yet another corner which the Lions again survived.

With 72 minutes on the clock, Farke made an attacking change as Manor Solomon replaced Rothwell, after which Bogle blasted a shot into the stands.

Solomon was now on corners but another one of them was easily dealt with, after which Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph were brought on for Bogle and Gnonto.

Leeds were all out attack but a Piroe shot from the edge of the area was blocked and Millwall then came within inches of bagging a second goal from another set piece from which Joseph headed against the post as he looked to clear Cooper's header.

Leeds were given four minutes of added time to finally produce a response but it never looked likely and Meslier went up for a 94th-minute corner as a last roll of the dice. Meslier managed to win a header but the ball was cleared out to James who sent an awful effort over the bar as Millwall recorded a fourth consecutive 1-0 victory, condemning Farke’s side to defeat.

Millwall: Jensen, McNamara, Cooper, Tanganga, Wintle (Hutchinson 90), Langstaff (Coburn 62), Leonard, Watmore (De Norre 62), Saville, Esse (Azeez 79), Honeyman. Subs not used: Roberts, Wallace, Kelly, Emakhu, Ivanovic.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle (Bamford 81), Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell (Solomon 72); James, Gnonto (Joseph 81), Aaronson, Piroe. Subs not used: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Wober, Crew, Guilavogui.

Referee: Leigh Doughty.