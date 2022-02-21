The Professional Footballers' Association has spoken out over the incident, calling for the introduction of temporary substitutions for head injuries after Koch went back onto the pitch with a head wound bandaged, but later succumbed to the effects of the knock.

Marcelo Bielsa said after the game that he understood the defender had to come off because of the cut he sustained when knocked down by Manchester United's Scott McTominay, although Koch was seen signalling he was dizzy.

A statement from Leeds says their medical team also believe temporary replacements should be introduced, but Koch did pass the Premier League protocols before returning to play in Sunday's first half.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: "Leeds United can confirm that following a clash of heads, Robin Koch passed all of the on-field concussion screening tests that are currently part of the Premier League protocols.

"The player was told if he developed any symptoms he should sit down on the field of play and would be substituted immediately, which is what Robin did in the 29th minute of the game.

"The medical staff at Leeds United have always been in favour of temporary substitutions for head injuries, as it would allow the staff more time to assess an injury and allow a period for symptoms to potentially develop. Robin will follow the concussion protocols before returning to play."

Koch was replaced in the first half as Leeds went down to a 4-2 defeat by bitter rivals Manchester United.

TAKEN OFF - Robin Koch passed all the Premier League's concussion protocols when he was attended to during Leeds United v Manchester United at Elland Road, say the club. Pic: Simon Hulme

He has posted on his Instagram account, thanking the Leeds medical staff for their attention.

"Thank you for your many messages," he wrote.