Leeds United give Robin Koch Man Utd head injury update and address Premier League rules
Leeds United say Robin Koch passed all of the Premier League's on-field concussion screening tests before being allowed to play on against Manchester United.
The Professional Footballers' Association has spoken out over the incident, calling for the introduction of temporary substitutions for head injuries after Koch went back onto the pitch with a head wound bandaged, but later succumbed to the effects of the knock.
Marcelo Bielsa said after the game that he understood the defender had to come off because of the cut he sustained when knocked down by Manchester United's Scott McTominay, although Koch was seen signalling he was dizzy.
A statement from Leeds says their medical team also believe temporary replacements should be introduced, but Koch did pass the Premier League protocols before returning to play in Sunday's first half.
A spokesperson said: "Leeds United can confirm that following a clash of heads, Robin Koch passed all of the on-field concussion screening tests that are currently part of the Premier League protocols.
"The player was told if he developed any symptoms he should sit down on the field of play and would be substituted immediately, which is what Robin did in the 29th minute of the game.
"The medical staff at Leeds United have always been in favour of temporary substitutions for head injuries, as it would allow the staff more time to assess an injury and allow a period for symptoms to potentially develop. Robin will follow the concussion protocols before returning to play."
Koch was replaced in the first half as Leeds went down to a 4-2 defeat by bitter rivals Manchester United.
He has posted on his Instagram account, thanking the Leeds medical staff for their attention.
"Thank you for your many messages," he wrote.
"I wanted to support the team for longer yesterday, but unfortunately I couldn't do it. Thanks to our medical staff for the good care. I feel much better today and will be back soon."