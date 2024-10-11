Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One Leeds United supporter could earn their crust in a role many football fans could only dream of.

One lucky Leeds United fan could soon land the job of their dreams with applications open to become the pie-tasting expert of English football.

Freebets.com are on the lookout for a culinary connoisseur to travel the length and breadth of England's football pyramid, testing and rating pies across the Premier League and EFL. The successful applicant will be sent from Sunderland to Southampton watching football and reviewing the iconic grab-and-go snack that comes with it.

Job hopefuls must fill out the application form before October 18 to be in with a chance of winning, with tickets and travel covered plus a £1,000 reward for the trouble. And pies will be rated in four key areas: Taste and flavour, portion size, value for money and appearance.

“We know football and matchday food go hand in hand and as the matchdays get colder, what better time to find the best pie in the country to warm your stomach with,” Tim Agnew, spokesman for Freebets.com said. “Whether you're an experienced food enthusiast or just like a tasty match-day snack, no prior experience is required, just a love of the game and matchday food!”

Those inside Elland Road have consumed more than their fair share of matchday pasties, with the smell of Chicken Balti pies often dominating the atmosphere at half-time in seasons gone by. Well-known company Pieminister have recently taken pride of place in the concourse stalls and the colder weather will almost certainly drive up sales.

A certain travelling Leeds fan could be perfect for the role, with one individual in the away end at Hillsborough dubbed ‘pie man’ for his role in the celebrations that followed Dan James’ counter-attacking effort. Welsh winger James broke clear of the defence before producing a deft finish to make it 2-0 over Sheffield Wednesday.

James went straight to the away end and the ensuing chaos saw one man celebrating, pie in hand, before falling through the advertising boards. But that didn’t stop him taking a chunk out of the pie on his way down, with Sky Sports picking up the hilarious moment which went viral on social media.

Applications can be filed here and are open until October 18, with the winner set to be announced on October 21.